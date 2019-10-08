TMZ: Jeff Hardy Told Police He Had Altercation with Wife Prior to DWI Arrest

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy reportedly told police he got into a "fight" with his wife before he was pulled over and booked for driving while impaired and driving on a revoked license in North Carolina last week.

According to TMZ Sports, it is stated in the police report that the officer who pulled Hardy over observed what appeared to be dried blood on his nose. Hardy then told the officer that he had been involved in an earlier fight with his wife.

The Carthage Police Department told TMZ that it is not investigating for domestic violence.

Jeff and his wife, Beth Hardy, have been married since 2011 and have two daughters together.

It was also detailed in the police report what led up to Hardy's arrest. Police reportedly received a call regarding a reckless driver, which prompted officers to find Hardy's car parked in front of a liquor store.

Hardy got into his vehicle with a case of beer, and the officer followed him. When Hardy began "weaving badly," he was pulled over.

The 42-year-old Hardy told the officer he had two shots of vodka and admitted to being impaired. He allegedly failed his field sobriety test and was uncooperative when asked for a Breathalyzer or blood sample, but the sample was extracted after obtaining a search warrant.

Hardy's older brother, Matt Hardy, tweeted the following regarding Jeff's arrest:

Jeff Hardy has had multiple run-ins with the law over the years. Most recently, he was arrested in March 2018 for driving while intoxicated and was then arrested in July 2019 for public intoxication.

Hardy has not competed in a match since April, and he is currently on the shelf while recovering from a knee injury.