Germany vs. Argentina: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Germany welcome Argentina on Wednesday in an international friendly at Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park.

The visitors are without Lionel Messi after the Barcelona man was handed a three-month international ban for criticising referees at the 2019 Copa America.

It's the first meeting between the countries since 2014 when Argentina beat Germany 4-2 in Dusseldorf.

Date: Wednesday, October 9

Time: 8:45 p.m. local, 7:45 p.m. BST, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Football (UK), TUDN (USA)

Stream: Sky Go, Univision NOW,

Odds: Germany 4-5, Argentina 3-1, draw 12-5 (per Oddschecker)

Preview

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Germany coach Joachim Low has confirmed Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will start ahead of regular No. 1 and captain Manuel Neuer against Argentina.

Ter Stegen has consistently proved his quality in Catalonia, but the presence of Neuer has drastically decreased the caps he would have won for his country since making his debut in 2012.

Neuer is expected to be in the German net for the forthcoming 2020 European Championship qualifier on Sunday in Estonia, but his deputy will get a chance to impress in Dortmund against one of football's fabled nations.

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

According to Goal's Robin Bairner, Low explained his thinking about the goalkeeper position.

"Together with [goalkeeper coach] Andreas Kopke, we've decided that Marc will play in Dortmund and Manu in Tallinn. We've discussed it with both players. I have confirmed numerous times that Manuel Neuer is our captain and our No.1 regarding the European Championship—so long as nothing extraordinary happens."

Ter Stegen has proved himself to be one of the best sweeper 'keepers in world football, and the four-time La Liga winner is unfortunate to be operating behind an all-time great in the pecking order.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Low's squad has been impacted by several injuries to key players, with Julian Draxler, Antonio Rudiger and Leroy Sane on the treatment table at their clubs.

Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry has been selected after excellent recent form. The 24-year-old bagged four when his club beat Tottenham Hotspur 7-2 on October 1 in the UEFA Champions League in London.

Gnabry's international record is also impressive, scoring nine goals in his 10 appearances for Die Mannschaft. However, just one goal in six Bundesliga games this term shows the former Arsenal player needs greater consistency.

Nicolas Aguilera/Associated Press

Argentina arrive in Dortmund in improving form. La Albiceleste placed third at last summer's Copa America, but a 4-0 win over Mexico in their last friendly will have pleased manager Lionel Scaloni.

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez scored a hat-trick against El Tri, and the 22-year-old could lead the line on Wednesday. Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria are both absent, opening the door for young talent.

Martinez has helped Inter to second place in Serie A, one point behind champions Juventus. Nicknamed "the Bull," the former Racing Club forward could soon be attracting interest from Europe's biggest clubs after strong performances for club and country.