Euro 2020 Qualifying: October Odds, Dates, TV Schedule and Predictions

European club football takes a break in the coming days in order to make way for another two rounds of qualifying for the 2020 UEFA European Championship.

There are six days of international action to look forward to, all kicking off on Thursday, when the headline match is arguably the Netherlands' Group C fixture against Northern Ireland.

Spain, Belgium, Italy and England, meanwhile, will all be looking to keep their perfect records intact over six days of intense action.

Euro 2020 Qualifying Matches, Odds and Predictions

*All kick-offs 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET unless otherwise stated

Thursday, October 10

Group C: Netherlands 3-1 Northern Ireland (Home 2-11, Draw 15-2, Away 20-1), Belarus 2-1 Estonia (Home 8-15, Draw 10-3, Away 15-2)

Group E: Croatia 1-0 Hungary (Home 4-11, Draw 9-2, Away 9-1), Slovakia 1-1 Wales (Home 23-15, Draw 11-5, Away 23-10)

Group G: Latvia 0-3 Poland (Home 40-1, Draw 11-1, Away 1-10), Austria 3-1 Israel (Home 4-9, Draw 17-4, Away 15-2), North Macedonia 2-3 Slovenia (Home 22-9, Draw 23-10, Away 23-17)

Group I: Kazakhstan 0-0 Cyprus (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, Home 7-6, Draw 12-5, Away 27-10), Belgium 6-0 San Marino (Home 1-100, Draw 35-1, Away 150-1), Russia 2-1 Scotland (Home 8-15, Draw 16-5, Away 13-2)

Friday, October 11

Group A: Czech Republic 1-3 England (Home 71-10, Draw 19-5, Away 6-13), Montenegro 1-1 Bulgaria (Home 15-13, Draw 12-5, Away 11-4)

Group B: Portugal 4-0 Luxembourg (Home 1-18, Draw 14-1, Away 70-1), Ukraine 2-0 Lithuania (Home 1-10, Draw 11-1, Away 45-1)

Group H: Iceland 1-3 France (Home 17-2, Draw 15-4, Away 4-9), Turkey 2-0 Albania (Home 4-9, Draw 18-5, Away 9-1), Andorra 0-1 Moldova (Home 39-10, Draw 2-1, Away 11-10)

Saturday, October 12

Group D: Georgia 1-1 Republic of Ireland (2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, Home 3-1, Draw 21-10, Away 23-17), Denmark 1-2 Switzerland (5 p.m. BST/midday ET, Home 11-8, Draw 9-4, Away 23-10)

Group F: Faroe Islands 0-2 Romania (5 p.m. BST/midday ET, Home 33-2, Draw 27-5, Away 1-4), Norway 0-2 Spain (Home 7-1, Draw 10-3, Away 18-35), Malta 0-3 Sweden (Home 45-1, Draw 45-4, Away 1-12)

Group J: Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 Finland (5 p.m. BST/midday ET, Home 6-5, Draw 9-4, Away 143-50), Italy 2-1 Greece (Home 3-14, Draw 63-10, Away 18-1), Liechtenstein 0-2 Armenia (Home 57-4, Draw 61-10, Away 1-4)

Sunday, October 13

Group C: Belarus 1-4 Netherlands (5 p.m. BST/midday ET, Home 25-1, Draw 8-1, Away 11-78), Estonia 0-3 Germany (Home 60-1, Draw 12-1, Away 1-20)

Group E: Hungary 2-0 Azerbaijan (5 p.m. BST/midday ET, Home 2-7, Draw 113-20, Away 49-4), Wales 1-1 Croatia (Home 21-10, Draw 11-5, Away 16-11)

Group G: Poland 3-1 North Macedonia (Home 1-3, Draw 9-2, Away 8-1), Slovenia 1-2 Austria (Home 7-4, Draw 21-10, Away 9-5)

Group I: Kazakhstan 0-3 Belgium (2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, Home 21-1, Draw 7-1, Away 1-7), Cyprus 1-2 Russia (5 p.m. BST/midday ET, Home 57-10, Draw 13-4, Away 14-25), Scotland 3-0 San Marino (5 p.m. BST/midday ET, Home 1-100, Draw 25-1, Away 66-1)

Monday, October 14

Group A: Bulgaria 0-2 England (Home 16-1, Draw 5-1, Away 2-9), Kosovo 2-2 Montenegro (Home 4-6, Draw 3-1, Away 4-1)

Group B: Ukraine 1-1 Portugal (Home 5-2, Draw 12-5, Away 15-13), Lithuania 0-3 Serbia (Home 40-1, Draw 14-1, Away 1-20)

Group H: France 4-2 Turkey (Home 3-10, Draw 9-2, Away 9-1), Iceland 4-0 Andorra (Home 1-100, Draw 22-1, Away 80-1), Moldova 0-1 Albania (Home 3-1, Draw 23-10, Away 21-20)

Tuesday, October 15

Group D: Switzerland 2-1 Republic of Ireland (Home 4-6, Draw 13-5, Away 7-2), Gibraltar 0-2 Georgia (Home 50-1, Draw 14-1, Away 1-25)

Group F: Sweden 0-2 Spain (Home 5-1, Draw 3-1, Away 3-5), Romania 2-2 Norway (Home 6-4, Draw 21-10, Away 36-17), Faroe Islands 0-0 Malta (Home 3-4, Draw 3-1, Away 7-2)

Group G: Israel 3-0 Latvia (Home 1-20, Draw 12-1, Away 55-1)

Group J: Liechtenstein 0-4 Italy (Home 50-1, Draw 28-1, Away 1-100), Greece 3-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina (Home 6-4, Draw 21-10, Away 21-10), Finland 3-1 Armenia (Home 7-10, Draw 3-1, Away 19-5)

Matches will feature on Sky Sports via the red button in the UK and ESPN and Univision in the United States. England's two qualifiers will be broadcast on ITV in the UK. Live-stream links: Sky Go, ITV Hub, WatchESPN, Univision NOW.

Group C is possibly the most intriguing of all in Euro 2020 qualifying. It boasts two well-established international behemoths in Germany and Netherlands, but Northern Ireland are currently splitting them at the head of the pool.

Like Germany, Michael O'Neill's side have 12 points from five games, while the Dutch have only nine having played one fewer match.

Ronald Koeman's side can change the look of the group and take what many would say is their rightful place in the top two qualifying spots if they pick up three points against Northern Ireland at home on Thursday, and the odds suggest they will do just that.

But the Green and White Army have shown recently they are more than the sum of their parts and should not be underestimated.

Only Germany have managed to beat Northern Ireland in their last six matches, and if they can get a point or more against the Dutch in Rotterdam, they will give their chances of qualifying a huge boost.

In many of the other qualifying groups, a clear front-runner has been established.

England have played one game fewer than the rest of Group A, but they still have a three-point lead over second-placed Czech Republic, who they face on Friday.

Gareth Southgate's side will be aiming to get wins against the Czechs and then in Bulgaria to give themselves even more breathing room.

Belgium, meanwhile, have been similarly perfect so far in qualifying and could run up a cricket score against San Marino in Group I on Thursday.

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku is in decent goalscoring form for his club and will likely be relishing taking on the European minnows given his fine record for his country:

European champions Portugal have a good opportunity to close in on the top of Group B.

Draws in their opening two qualifiers saw them get off to a bad start, but Cristiano Ronaldo then inspired consecutive wins over Serbia and Lithuania in September.

Friday's visit of Luxembourg to Lisbon should end in a routine victory for the hosts before they travel to Ukraine, who sit five points clear of Portugal in the pool.

Given they have a game in hand over the rest of the group, consecutive wins for Fernando Santos' team over the next week should ease any concerns fans may have had after their slow start to the campaign.