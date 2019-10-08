Callum Hudson-Odoi Says He Feared Achilles Injury Would End His Career

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has said he feared his career was over when he ruptured his Achilles last season.

The rising star told Sky Sports dealing with the setback was tough:

"I wondered if I would be able to play again; that was my first thought. I knew I'd done something really serious so I was really concerned.

"But my family kept me confident that I'd be back to how I was.

"There were days when I would go into training and I would be sad or disappointed because I could see the boys outside training and you just want to be out there with them.

"So I had the dark days, but at the same time I had positive days as well."

The timing of the injury was also a factor: "When it came, it was more anger for me because everything was going as I wanted it to go. I was playing games, I'd got called to the national team—everything was going perfectly. There were big games coming up. But I knew when I came back, I'd be stronger than I was before."

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Hudson-Odoi was enjoying a breakout season in the 2018-19 campaign when he injured his Achilles in April, sidelining him until September.

He had just made his England debut in March and was steadily increasing his profile in the Premier League as well. He had to battle hard for playing time but made an impression on team-mate Robert Green:

Per BBC Sport, Bayern Munich made a transfer bid for him in January, illustrating how well things were going for him.

The 18-year-old ended up staying at Stamford Bridge and has no regrets about that decision:

"The club have done so much for me, and I'm so thankful for that.

"The decision that I made was a very good one for me and my family. We all thought that it was the right club to be at.

"I've been here all my life, so there's no need to change yet. My mum and dad are happy where they are, and I'm happy where I am."

While the injury delayed his start to the 2019-20 campaign, Hudson-Odoi has been in fine form since returning to the pitch:

In his last two Premier League outings, he has provided key assists in wins over Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton.

Chelsea's summer transfer ban has provided plenty of opportunities for youngsters to shine, and the trio of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have already taken full advantage.

Hudson-Odoi seems a safe bet to join that group, given his tremendous talent and strong form. He has already taken on a bigger role than summer arrival Christian Pulisic since his return, and has made the most of his opportunities so far.

Chelsea will be busy after the international break, with Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Carabao Cup fixtures on the schedule before the end of the month. Plenty more minutes appear in store for Hudson-Odoi, who started the win over Southampton before joining up with England's under-21 side.