Watch Browns Baker Mayfield Respond to 49ers Nick Bosa's Flag-Plant Celebration

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2019

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes as San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa applies pressure during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield wasn't too impressed by Nick Bosa's flag-planting celebration Monday night.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback discussed the play after his team's 31-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers:

Bosa was a big part of the 49ers' success in Week 5, finishing with two sacks and five quarterback hits. One of those hits forced an intentional grounding before the end of the first half, leading to this celebration:

As the defensive end noted after the game, he also spent a lot of the game trash-talking the quarterback:

The rivalry goes back two years to when Mayfield led Oklahoma to a road win over Bosa and Ohio State. Mayfield celebrated the victory by planting an OU flag in the middle of Ohio Stadium.

For the Buckeyes fans who have been angry since that moment, Bosa got a small measure of revenge on the national stage Monday.

Related

    Browns Humiliated in Monday Night Football Debacle

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Browns Humiliated in Monday Night Football Debacle

    Jake Trotter
    via ESPN.com

    Undefeated 49ers Look Like NFC Contenders

    SF is the only undefeated team in the NFC, with 3 of their 4 wins coming by 14 or more points

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Undefeated 49ers Look Like NFC Contenders

    SF is the only undefeated team in the NFC, with 3 of their 4 wins coming by 14 or more points

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry Fantasy Stock After Week 5

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry Fantasy Stock After Week 5

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    49ers Defense Shines in 31-3 Win Over Browns

    SF moves to 4-0 after forcing Baker and Browns into 4 turnovers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    49ers Defense Shines in 31-3 Win Over Browns

    SF moves to 4-0 after forcing Baker and Browns into 4 turnovers

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report