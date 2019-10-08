Watch Browns Baker Mayfield Respond to 49ers Nick Bosa's Flag-Plant Celebration

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield wasn't too impressed by Nick Bosa's flag-planting celebration Monday night.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback discussed the play after his team's 31-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers:

Bosa was a big part of the 49ers' success in Week 5, finishing with two sacks and five quarterback hits. One of those hits forced an intentional grounding before the end of the first half, leading to this celebration:

As the defensive end noted after the game, he also spent a lot of the game trash-talking the quarterback:

The rivalry goes back two years to when Mayfield led Oklahoma to a road win over Bosa and Ohio State. Mayfield celebrated the victory by planting an OU flag in the middle of Ohio Stadium.

For the Buckeyes fans who have been angry since that moment, Bosa got a small measure of revenge on the national stage Monday.