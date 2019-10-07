Video: Braun Strowman, Tyson Fury Brawl on WWE Raw; Entire Roster Gets Involved

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury had to be separated to close out Raw on Monday night.

Fury arrived hopeful of receiving an apology from Strowman after the two exchanged words during the Fox premiere of SmackDown. Instead, things quickly broke down. The WWE locker room emptied out in an attempt to keep Fury and Strowman apart.

WWE teased a massive encounter down the road when Strowman began jawing with Fury at ringside last Friday. At one point, Fury grew angry enough to hop over the barricade.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (h/t SEScoops' Andrew Ravens), the promotion will likely have Strowman face the lineal heavyweight champion at Crown Jewel on Oct. 31.

After Monday, they clearly have unfinished business.