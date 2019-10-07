Video: 49ers' Nick Bosa Mocks Browns' Baker Mayfield by Planting the Flag

Ben Margot/Associated Press

He who laughs last, laughs best.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa mocked Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as the Niners opened up a 21-3 halftime lead Monday night.

Toward the end of the second quarter, Bosa pressured Mayfield and drew an intentional grounding penalty. The No. 2 overall pick celebrated by planting an invisible flag into the field.

Bosa was a member of Ohio State when Mayfield savored a 31-16 win over the Buckeyes in September 2017. The Oklahoma star ran to midfield after the game and pretended to stick a Sooners flag into the turf.

That's the problem with trash talk and being a little petty in victory. Sometimes it comes back around on you.

Bosa had clearly been planning his vengeance for a long time.