Video: 49ers' Nick Bosa Mocks Browns' Baker Mayfield by Planting the Flag

Video: 49ers' Nick Bosa Mocks Browns' Baker Mayfield by Planting the FlagOctober 8, 2019
Ben Margot/Associated Press
He who laughs last, laughs best.
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa mocked Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as the Niners opened up a 21-3 halftime lead Monday night.
Toward the end of the second quarter, Bosa pressured Mayfield and drew an intentional grounding penalty. The No. 2 overall pick celebrated by planting an invisible flag into the field.
Bosa was a member of Ohio State when Mayfield savored a 31-16 win over the Buckeyes in September 2017. The Oklahoma star ran to midfield after the game and pretended to stick a Sooners flag into the turf.
That's the problem with trash talk and being a little petty in victory. Sometimes it comes back around on you.
Bosa had clearly been planning his vengeance for a long time.
49ers Defense Shines in 31-3 Win Over Browns
SF moves to 4-0 after forcing Baker and Browns into 4 turnovers