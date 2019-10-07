Video: 49ers' Nick Bosa Mocks Browns' Baker Mayfield by Planting the Flag

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2019

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes as San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa applies pressure during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

He who laughs last, laughs best.   

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa mocked Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as the Niners opened up a 21-3 halftime lead Monday night.

Toward the end of the second quarter, Bosa pressured Mayfield and drew an intentional grounding penalty. The No. 2 overall pick celebrated by planting an invisible flag into the field.

Bosa was a member of Ohio State when Mayfield savored a 31-16 win over the Buckeyes in September 2017. The Oklahoma star ran to midfield after the game and pretended to stick a Sooners flag into the turf.

That's the problem with trash talk and being a little petty in victory. Sometimes it comes back around on you.

Bosa had clearly been planning his vengeance for a long time.

