Report: Joe Maddon, Angels Expected to Agree on Contract Shortly After Interview

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

It's reportedly a matter of when and not if for Joe Maddon to become the next manager of the Los Angeles Angels.

According to Scott Miller of Bleacher Report, the Angels are expected to announce the former Chicago Cubs manager as their choice "as soon as a day or two after his interview this week."

Los Angeles last Monday elected to move on from Brad Ausmus after just one season, perhaps in part because Maddon was available. Maddon spent the past five seasons with the Cubs, leading them to the playoffs four times and winning the 2016 World Series.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic reported Sunday that Maddon views the Angels—with whom he spent 31 years before he became the manager of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2006—as his "No. 1 choice."

Los Angeles is in need of a boost after finishing 72-90 and missing the playoffs yet again. It hasn't been to the postseason since 2014 and would surely love a stretch like the one Chicago enjoyed under Maddon.

The three-time Manager of the Year also led the Cubs to the National League Championship Series in 2015 and 2017 and playoffs in 2018. The 2016 championship snapped a franchise drought that dated to 1908 and secured Maddon's position as the manager who ended one of the most infamous streaks in sports history.

He was successful beyond his time in Chicago, leading the Rays to their only World Series appearance in 2008 and three other postseason showings in his nine seasons at the helm.

The Angels have talent with Mike Trout leading the way, and they will apparently have one of the best-known managers in the game calling the shots next year.