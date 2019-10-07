WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights for October 7

2 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Lacey Evans vowed to throw Natalya away like the trash she is before their Last Woman Standing match and nearly paid for the taunt, enduring a beating at the hands of The Queen of Harts early.

Natalya trapped Evans in the Sharpshooter but with no submissions, countouts or disqualifications, the hold was essentially useless.

Evans gained the upper hand heading into the break, dropping her opponent at ringside.

Back from the commercial, The Sassy Southern Belle launched Natalya into the timekeeper's position, the third-generation competitor crashing into chairs. Evans followed up with a kendo stick attack targeting the back and midsection. Brash and arrogant. Evans took a seat in one of the office chairs, awaiting her opponent's recovery. When Natalya did make it to her feet, she threw her face-first into the ring post.

Reinvigorated, Natalya wielded the kendo stick and got a strong shot in across the back of her opponent before the heel downed her again, not allowing the veteran competitor to build any momentum for herself.

The match spilled back into the ring, where Natalya rolled out of the way of a wildly swung kendo stick and right back to the arena floor. Evans followed her out and flattened her with a swinging neckbreaker. Evans blasted her opponent with a trash can and added insult to injury, throwing the garbage in her face. A moonsault followed.

A suplex on the entrance ramp continued the heel's roll.

Evans suplexed Natalya on the announce table, which failed to break, leaving The Queen of Harts to bounce off and onto the stage.

Natalya finally strung two moves together and they were, arguably, the two most important of the match.

She countered a suplex into one of her own, stunning Evans. From there, she powerbombed her off the stage and through a table on the floor. The referee counted to ten and victory was hers.

Result

Natalya defeated Evans

Grade

C

Analysis

Make no mistake about it, the effort was most certainly there. Natalya took some hellish bumps and Evans was at her heel best.

The problem with the match was its layout. Evans dominated. She beat the hell out of Natalya and left her screaming in agony. After several minutes of punishing her rival, she fell to a single suplex? Then, after finding herself on the receiving end of a very back-focused attack, Natalya managed to effortlessly powerbomb her opponent off the stage?

It lacked logic, spit in the face of psychology and rendered the story meaningless.

While it was nice to see Natalya win a high-profile match, the manner in which it came about left a lot to be desired.