Report: Titans to Sign Ex-Bears Kicker Cody Parkey After Cutting Cairo Santos

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The goal posts in Tennessee may be in danger.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans are expected to sign former Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey on Tuesday. He noted the Titans worked him out in September.

Parkey famously hit the goal posts in the "double-doink" miss to end Chicago's playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last season. Had he made it, the Bears would have won their first postseason game since the 2010 campaign.

This comes after Tennessee announced it released kicker Cairo Santos, who missed all four field-goal attempts in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills. He also missed a field goal that proved critical during the Week 2 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in which the final score was 19-17.

Parkey is a notable choice considering he became a household name among football fans last season due to his failures.

He missed seven field goals during the regular season, including one that would have won a game against the Miami Dolphins in overtime. Had he made that one, the Bears would have finished 13-3 and earned a first-round bye instead of being forced to play the Eagles in the opening round of the playoffs.

Chicago released Parkey this past offseason after the missed playoff kick, which became more famous when he appeared on the Today Show in the immediate aftermath to talk about it. It now has Eddy Pineiro at the position.

The missed 43-yard field goal in the Eagles game was a major storyline for the Bears during their kicker search, as Kalyn Kahler detailed in a Sports Illustrated piece. Head coach Matt Nagy made a point of having kickers attempt a number of field goals from that distance.

As for Tennessee, it is just one game behind the Houston Texans in the AFC South race even after Santos' misses directly contributed to the most recent loss. It will hope the version of Parkey who made 91.3 percent of his field goals for the Dolphins in 2017 shows up the rest of the year instead of the one who cost the Bears their season.