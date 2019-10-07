Ex-WWE Star Alberto Del Rio vs. UFC Legend Tito Ortiz Confirmed for PPV Fight

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2019

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Tito Ortiz celebrates his win after one round against Chuck Liddell during the Light Heavyweight bout at The Forum on November 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Tito Ortiz will return to mixed martial arts for a fight against Alberto El Patron, who wrestled in WWE as Alberto Del Rio, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

Ortiz and El Patron will cross paths Dec. 7 at a Combate Americas event. The two first teased this matchup at Combate 42 in August (video contains NSFW language):

Ortiz hasn't stepped inside the cage since his emphatic knockout of Chuck Liddell at Golden Boy Promotions' first MMA event in November. He has a 20-12-1 record over his career. Helwani noted the former UFC star signed a deal with Combate in April.

While most fans are familiar with El Patron's work in professional wrestling, he has fought sporadically in MMA as well. The two-time WWE champion is 9-5, losing his most recent fight in February 2010 to Mamoru Yamamoto.

El Patron signed with Combate as the promotion's president in October 2016. He said last October he was working toward a return to MMA.

