Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Kante's Top Stats as Chelsea's MVPs After 8 Matches

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

It's been an inconsistent start to the Premier League for Chelsea under Frank Lampard, but the Blues are now firing.

A transfer ban has opened the door for youth to prevail, and Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have taken their opportunities.

An opening 4-0 loss to Manchester United suggested it could be a tough season for the Stamford Bridge club, but Lampard's men have started to shine.

Four wins in their opening eight Premier League games have given Chelsea a platform to build upon.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Abraham: Premier League top scorer with Sergio Aguero on eight goals

Mount: Four goals in eight starts since returning from Derby County loan

Kante: Two goals in four Premier League appearances, playing an advanced role

Abraham Form Makes Him Hottest In England

Michel Spingler/Associated Press

Chelsea fans would not have believed Abraham would score eight in the first eight league games this season, but that's exactly what the striker has done.

Aguero is the only player to score as many league goals as Abraham this term, and the 22-year-old has found the net more than luminaries such as Harry Kane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jamie Vardy and Sadio Mane.

The warning signs were present last season. Abraham scored 26 goals in 40 EFL Championship appearances for Aston Villa during a loan, firing the club back to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Chelsea are still finding their feet since Lampard's appointment, but his faith in youth is certainly beginning to pay dividends.

Mount Walking In Lampard's Footsteps

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

If Abraham has surprised fans, there's every chance Mount has shocked the same supporters.

Mount featured for Lampard at Derby during a loan spell last season, and he showed his quality in the Championship.

He's now back at the Bridge, and the player appears to have learned so much from his coach. Lampard was once the perfect attacking midfielder, arriving late in the box to score vital goals.

Mount has a similar sixth sense, and four goals in eight games is a stunning return for the 20-year-old.

The attacker has a low centre of gravity and quick feet usually associated with continental players, and the Portsmouth-born prodigy is set to make his name for club and country.

Kante Experiment Finally Bearing Fruit

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

When ex-boss Maurizio Sarri started playing Kante further forward in the midfield to accommodate Jorginho last season, it's safe to say pundits and fans were confused.

The France international has carved a career out of being an elite defensive midfielder, but Sarri preferred his countryman in the role.

Lampard has adopted the same approach as the outgoing coach, and Kante is part of a three-man midfield with Jorginho and Mount.

The former Leicester player appears more at home with his attacking duties under Lampard, and Kante has netted twice, despite his appearances being restricted by injury.

The trio provide an excellent balance for the Blues, and their mixture of energy and tempo have helped Chelsea to fifth in the Premier League.

What's Next

Chelsea will host Newcastle United on October 19 in the Premier League after the international break.