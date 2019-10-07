Pelicans' Alvin Gentry: Zion Williamson Shouldn't Be Compared to LeBron James

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry knows the LeBron James-Zion Williamson comparisons are coming. He's already doing his best to distance Williamson from that level of pressure.

"There's very few guys—at 19 years old—who can come in and impact this league. There's one in California but there's also not anybody like him," Gentry told reporters Monday.

"They shouldn't do that (comparing)," Gentry added. "We are not doing that. We are comparing Zion to Zion. We want Zion to be the best Zion Williamson that he can be. Not anybody else. We want him to be the best basketball player he can become using his name and no comparison."

James averaged 20.9 points, 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds during his rookie season. Williamson and James were both drafted at age 18, but their rookie seasons are considered their age-19 year because of their birth dates (July 6 for Zion, Dec. 30 for LeBron).

