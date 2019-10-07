The Rock-Randy Orton, Mick Foley on HIAC Finish and AEW Dynamite Backstage Video

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Orton-Rock Not Happening at WrestleMania 36

It was always a longshot, but it appears The Rock has no interest in making his in-ring return at WrestleMania 36. The WWE Superstar-turned-Hollywood's busiest actor responded to a challenge by Randy Orton with a subtle "thanks but no thanks" on Twitter:

This should come as no surprise given The Rock publicly announced his retirement in August.

"I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish, but there’s nothing like a live crowd, a live audience, a live microphone as you both know," he told Live With Kelly and Ryan.

The Rock's last "match" was a WrestleMania squash of Erick Rowan. He's not been part of a legitimate program on WWE television since dropping the championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 29, a bout that saw him suffer numerous injuries.

The Rock is a famous actor who would lose millions of dollars if he were to suffer any serious injuries in a wrestling ring. There's literally no reason for him to make any appearances beyond showing up, throwing out some catchphrases and laying a quick smackdown on someone who makes the mistake of getting in his path.

Even if he's still an electric personality in great shape, Rock is 47 years old. Let that man make action movies and not hurt his legacy with an unnecessary WrestleMania spotfest.

Mick Foley Comments on Hell in a Cell Finish

Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend is one of the worst creative decisions in recent WWE history. Full stop. There is no sugarcoating what transpired. What might have seemed like an interesting idea on paper played out horribly, with fans booing and chanting "AEW" after the referee stopped the match when Rollins hit Bray Wyatt in the face with a sledgehammer.

Mick Foley, himself no stranger to the dangers of Hell in the Cell, did not like the no-contest finish:

Foley, of course, is correct. While times have changed, the entire purpose of a Hell in a Cell match is to settle a bloodfeud by seeing the competitors push themselves to their (PG-approved) limits. The same result would have been accomplished with Rollins simply pinning Wyatt outright; the "stoppage" didn't change the fact fans saw The Fiend lying in the ring motionless for several minutes.

After spending so much time building up The Fiend, it all once again appears for naught. Wyatt's push has one again been nerfed, seemingly just so WWE can go into its new "season" with Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch as the faces of the company.

It was an all-around disappointment that made Lesnar's squash of Kofi Kingston look quaint in comparison.

Being The Elite Offers Backstage Glimpse at AEW Dynamite

As always, you need to watch the full video to get a full understanding and appreciation of what's happening.

Let's just point out the fact that Orange Cassidy begins doing Orange Cassidy things at the 3:52 mark. It is perfect. Long live Orange Cassidy.