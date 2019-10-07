Dan James, Harry Maguire, McTominay's Top Stats as Manchester United's MVPs

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

It's been a disappointing start to the campaign for Manchester United, but Daniel James, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay have impressed for the Red Devils.

The trio have featured in every Premier League match this term, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will attempt to improve their form after the international break.

United lost Sunday's Premier League match against Newcastle United, with the Magpies collecting a 1-0 win at St James' Park.

James, Maguire and McTominay are likely to remain stalwarts for Solskjaer this season, and Liverpool will provide United the ultimate test in their next match.

Notable Fantasy Stats

James: Top United goalscorer with Marcus Rashford on three Premier League goals

Maguire: Has played every minute for United in their eight league games

McTominay: Has started all eight games, scoring and assisting once

James Has The Potential To Light Up United's attack

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The arrival of James from Swansea City in the summer raised eyebrows across Manchester, but the Wales international has quickly become a fan favourite.

The Red Devils have lacked a genuine winger with pace for a number of years, and the 21-year-old has quickly displayed he will be a handful for full-backs in the top-flight.

James has started seven of United's eight league games this term, and goals against Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Southampton proved he has a clinical edge.

However, United's lack of creativity has given Solskjaer a headache. The midfield has failed to service James or Marcus Rashford in most games since the opening-day win over Chelsea, which saw United score four without reply.

The Hull-born talent clearly enjoys the stage at Old Trafford, but the youngster needs a stronger supporting cast to help exploit his full potential.

Maguire Is United's Only Guaranteed Starter

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

In a squad still finding its feet this season, there's only one man who holds a guaranteed start when fit.

Maguire arrived at United from Leicester City for a world-record fee for a defender in August, and the England international has given the club the presence they craved the back.

The former Sheffield United and Hull City player rose to prominence for his nation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but he has solidified his reputation in the past 12 months.

Maguire has not missed a minute of Premier League football since his transfer from the Foxes. He has quickly become Solskjaer's general on the field.

The player is yet to score his first goal for his new club, but Maguire netted three Premier League goals last season and is dangerous as a target from dead-ball situations.

McTominay Is The United Engine Room

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

United must strengthen their midfield in future transfer windows, but the development of McTominay has lessened the central burden for the club.

Paul Pogba remains United's most influential individual. However, with Solskjaer opting to play 4-2-3-1, the France World Cup winner has been positioned as a deep-lying central midfielder.

McTominay's willingness to work has always been evident, but the Scotland international is adding new facets to his game.

A long-range strike against Arsenal displayed the 22-year-old's eye for goal, and he has the potential to be a bigger threat around the penalty area.

The youngster is still on an upward curve in terms of his learning, but United have a player who could give them quality service for years to come.

What's Next?

United are not back in action until the end of the international break. The Red Devils are set to host Liverpool on October 20 at Old Trafford.