Tottenham's Hugo Lloris out Until 2020 with Elbow Injury, Won't Need Surgery

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur's tough start to the season has taken another difficult turn, as goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been ruled out until 2020 with a dislocated elbow.

The France international suffered the injury when Spurs lost 3-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday. Spurs confirmed Lloris won't need surgery but revealed the stopper "suffered ligament damage and is not expected to return to training before the end of 2019," per the club's official website.

Lloris is set to miss key fixtures in England's top flight, including a trip to face league leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, October 27, as well as games against Manchester United and Chelsea in December.

It means Spurs' chances of once again finishing in the top four is in further jeopardy. So is progress in the UEFA Champions League, with Lloris now ruled out of the remainder of the Lilywhites' games in Group B, including the return against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, December 11.

Meanwhile, Les Bleus will be without their No. 1 for crucial UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland, Turkey, Moldova and Albania.

Like most of the Tottenham squad, Lloris has endured a struggle for form. At his best, the 32-year-old remains one of the best at his position in England's top flight:

Things haven't been going to plan, though, after his early gaffe gifted Seagulls striker Neal Maupay a third-minute goal at the Amex Stadium. The costly error came on the heels of Lloris conceding seven against Bayern in the Champions League.

Two heavy defeats in less than a week formed part of a run that saw Lloris and Co. win just once in five matches in all competitions.

Lloris' decline from one of the most reliable players in Mauricio Pochettino's squad mirrors the club's deeper issues. Spurs look like a group gone stale, while Pochettino has been fending off questions about his future.

Getting Tottenham back on track will be harder for Pochettino with Paulo Gazzaniga set for an extended spell between the posts. The Argentinian can't match Lloris' experience and usual assurance.