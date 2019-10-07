Tottenham's Hugo Lloris out Until 2020 with Elbow Injury, Won't Need Surgery

Tottenham's Hugo Lloris out Until 2020 with Elbow Injury, Won't Need SurgeryOctober 7, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur's tough start to the season has taken another difficult turn, as goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been ruled out until 2020 with a dislocated elbow.
The France international suffered the injury when Spurs lost 3-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday. Spurs confirmed Lloris won't need surgery but revealed the stopper "suffered ligament damage and is not expected to return to training before the end of 2019," per the club's official website.
Lloris is set to miss key fixtures in England's top flight, including a trip to face league leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, October 27, as well as games against Manchester United and Chelsea in December.
It means Spurs' chances of once again finishing in the top four is in further jeopardy. So is progress in the UEFA Champions League, with Lloris now ruled out of the remainder of the Lilywhites' games in Group B, including the return against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, December 11.
Meanwhile, Les Bleus will be without their No. 1 for crucial UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland, Turkey, Moldova and Albania.
Like most of the Tottenham squad, Lloris has endured a struggle for form. At his best, the 32-year-old remains one of the best at his position in England's top flight:
Hugo Lloris' Premier League Team of the Week inclusions: Gameweek 1⃣ ❌ Gameweek 2⃣ ✅ Gameweek 3⃣ ❌ Gameweek 4⃣ ✅ Gameweek 5⃣ ✅ Gameweek 6⃣ ❓ His WhoScored rating (7.32) is currently better than any other PL goalkeeper For more player stats - https://t.co/B0PVKZ4Pwg https://t.co/Zjz0z1fA9G
Things haven't been going to plan, though, after his early gaffe gifted Seagulls striker Neal Maupay a third-minute goal at the Amex Stadium. The costly error came on the heels of Lloris conceding seven against Bayern in the Champions League.
Two heavy defeats in less than a week formed part of a run that saw Lloris and Co. win just once in five matches in all competitions.
Since Tottenham last won away from home in the Premier League: - Kieran Trippier has won away in three different competitions. - Neil Warnock has won three Premier League away games. - Sheff Utd have won away in the Championship, been promoted & won away in the Premier League. https://t.co/i7uBDysD6X
Lloris' decline from one of the most reliable players in Mauricio Pochettino's squad mirrors the club's deeper issues. Spurs look like a group gone stale, while Pochettino has been fending off questions about his future.
Getting Tottenham back on track will be harder for Pochettino with Paulo Gazzaniga set for an extended spell between the posts. The Argentinian can't match Lloris' experience and usual assurance.
