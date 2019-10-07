Listen: Shaq Drops 'Second Round Knockout' Diss Track on Damian Lillard

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

The rap battle between Shaquille O'Neal and Damian Lillard is heating up, with the former All-Star center dropping a second diss track, "Second Round Knockout Freestyle."

Shaq went after Lillard's lack of rings on several occasions in the track, including the line: "Talkin' crazy ain't gon' get you nothin' but smoked / Like when we see you in the playoffs every year and you choke."

Lillard sent out the first shot in the feud when he said on The Joe Budden Podcast in early September that he felt he was the better rapper. The big man responded with the following diss track (WARNING NSFW):

And Lillard clapped back twice:

Shaq may win the on-court argument given his four titles, but it's hard to argue against Lillard's flow. Here's hoping this feud only continues.