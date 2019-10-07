Listen: Shaq Drops 'Second Round Knockout' Diss Track on Damian Lillard

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 06: Shaquille O'Neal attends Imagine Dragons' sixth annual Tyler Robinson Foundation Gala at Wynn Las Vegas on September 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Tyler Robinson Foundation)
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

The rap battle between Shaquille O'Neal and Damian Lillard is heating up, with the former All-Star center dropping a second diss track, "Second Round Knockout Freestyle."

Shaq went after Lillard's lack of rings on several occasions in the track, including the line: "Talkin' crazy ain't gon' get you nothin' but smoked / Like when we see you in the playoffs every year and you choke."

Lillard sent out the first shot in the feud when he said on  The Joe Budden Podcast in early September that he felt he was the better rapper. The big man responded with the following diss track (WARNING NSFW):

And Lillard clapped back twice:

Shaq may win the on-court argument given his four titles, but it's hard to argue against Lillard's flow. Here's hoping this feud only continues.  

Related

    When You Play LeBron and Kobe

    Kuzma, Tatum and other NBA stars explain the stress and joy of sharing the court with their idols for the first time ⭐️➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    When You Play LeBron and Kobe

    Kuzma, Tatum and other NBA stars explain the stress and joy of sharing the court with their idols for the first time ⭐️➡️

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Gentry: Don't Compare Zion to LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Gentry: Don't Compare Zion to LeBron

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: China Cancels G League Games

    Rockets and Mavs G League exhibition games in China canceled following Daryl Morey's comments from weekend

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: China Cancels G League Games

    Rockets and Mavs G League exhibition games in China canceled following Daryl Morey's comments from weekend

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Silver: NBA Supporting Morey After GM's Tweet on China

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Silver: NBA Supporting Morey After GM's Tweet on China

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report