Christian Pulisic on £58M Chelsea Transfer: 'This Number Doesn't Mean Anything'

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea starlet Christian Pulisic has said he's not bothered about the fee the club paid to sign him from Borussia Dortmund and has denied the pressure to perform is having any influence on his form.

Pulisic agreed a transfer to move to Chelsea in January, with the U.S. international eventually moving this past summer. However, he's failed to nail down a regular spot in the team under manager Frank Lampard so far.

Speaking about the £58 million switch, Pulisic has said he's not been affected by the high-profile nature of his transfer, per Nizaar Kinsella of Goal:

"This number doesn't mean anything to me. I go out and try to give my best every time I'm on the pitch. I'm not sure what the price tag means to you, but I just have to keep trying to perform at my best for myself and for the team.

"You can't completely ignore it (comments on social media). I don't live under a rock. I hear things, I see things, but I do my best to block it out. I'm just working hard for myself. The outside opinions don't matter as much to me as to what's in the team and myself and the people who care about me."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.