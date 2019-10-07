NBA Rumors: League Bans Scouts from LaMelo Ball, R.J. Hampton Practices

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2019

DEVONPORT, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Lamelo Ball of the Hawks looks on during the NBL Blitz pre-season match between Melbourne United and the Illawarra Hawks at Derwent Entertainment Centre on September 21, 2019 in Hobart Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)
Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The NBA will not allow scouts to attend practices held by NBL teams who made the trip to the United States for preseason games.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported the news, noting that teams were expected to send representatives to the five practices the New Zealand Breakers were hosting ahead of exhibition games against the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Breakers guard R.J. Hampton and Illawarra Hawks guard LaMelo Ball are slated to be part of the practices. Both are projected high lottery picks in the 2020 draft.

Givony's report noted that because the two have not officially declared for the NBA draft, they are subject to the league's no-contact rules.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

