Eric Dier Says Tottenham Are in 'Crisis' After Bayern Munich, Brighton Defeats

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier has agreed that the club are in "crisis" following their poor start to the season.

After an inconsistent beginning to the campaign, Spurs lurched to a new low this week. Manager Mauricio Pochettino saw his team lose 7-2 to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday before they slipped to a 3-0 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Spurs are down in ninth place in the Premier League following the defeat at the Amex Stadium. When asked about the side's recent plight, Dier said it's hard to argue against the fact they're in a crisis, but he played down talk of a split in the squad, per Jack Rosser of the Evening Standard:

"We are obviously going through a difficult period. Is saying it's a crisis a bit too strong? No."

"If you lose like we've lost in these last two games, it's normal. For us, this is the worst period we've been in, but we have to be all together and push through it. The stuff about the squad, I know that's not the case. But it's natural these things will come up now because of the situation we find ourselves in.

"It's the first time that we've found ourselves in this position, we can't back down from it. We've got to push through it."

After the defeat to Bayern, many expected a response from Spurs at Brighton. However, Mauricio Pochettino's side were lifeless as they slumped to another heavy loss:

Per ESPN FC, the defeat continued the team's wretched run of results away from home in the Premier League this year:

Pochettino has established himself as one of the best managers in world football in recent years, having transformed Tottenham into UEFA Champions League regulars. Turning this team's fortunes around will be his biggest challenge.

As of late, Spurs have been a shadow of the side he's built. Under Pochettino, Tottenham have been associated with aggression off the ball and an incision on it; against Bayern and Brighton, those qualities were scarce.

Given their away record and the manner of recent defeats, it's hard not to refer to Spurs' predicament as a crisis.

Per OptaJoe, the team are enduring their worst run of form for many years:

Miguel Delaney of The Independent thinks it may suit a number of parties if Pochettino was to leave his position:

The international break appears to have come at an ideal time for Spurs, as they have resembled a team bereft of ideas and confidence. When they return, Pochettino will be keen to see more of the squad's big characters step up after a number of tame individual displays against Brighton.

They are next in action on home soil against the Premier League's bottom club Watford, meaning Pochettino has a perfect chance to earn a much-needed three points. If Spurs don't manage to win in that fixture, then it's difficult to see a way back for the manager.