Ernesto Valverde Questions Ousmane Dembele's Red Card Against Sevilla

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has questioned the refereeing decision that saw Ousmane Dembele sent off during his side's 4-0 victory over Sevilla on Sunday.

The Blaugrana led by four goals with only a few minutes remaining but finished the match with nine men after red cards were shown to defender Ronald Araujo and Dembele.

Valverde spoke to reporters after the result and addressed Dembele's dismissal, saying the Frenchman's lack of enunciation meant it can't have been a complex remark:

"The red cards? It's the referee's decision. Everyone has their opinion. I've seen a pretty clean game.

"It didn't seem like Araujo's fault, but I always see everything in favour of my team.

"I don't know what Dembele may have said to the referee but I don't think it's a long sentence because it's hard to hear him speak Spanish."

Referee Miguel Antonio Mateu Lahoz sent Araujo off following his last-man tackle attempt on Sevilla striker Javier Hernandez.

Dembele's gestures near the referee after the decision led to him receiving a second yellow card and following Araujo down the tunnel, via Premier Sports:

Per Marca, the official's report mentioned Dembele told Lahoz "very bad, you're very bad" before gesticulating with his arms, an offence Lahoz deemed bad enough to warrant the second caution.

It was a sorry turn of events for the France international, too, after he slid home a cool finish in the first half to steer Barcelona into a 3-0 lead:

Valverde may be concerned to hear players have earned two-match bans in La Liga following similar insults in the past, meaning Dembele could be in danger of missing El Clasico on October 26.

Barcelona travel to Eibar when they return to league action following the international break, but Dembele would be suspended for their following league game at home to Real should his ban go up.

The Barca coach may not be quite as relaxed over the matter should that prove to be the case.

Real lead second-placed Barcelona by two points at the top of La Liga, so the first Clasico of the season has increased emphasis with regards to the title race.