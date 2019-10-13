Who Were the MVPs of Raw, SmackDown and NXT for Week of Oct. 13?

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Most matches on Monday Night Raw had little to no meaning to them. Even The Viking Raiders pinning the Raw tag team champions was a foregone conclusion just to set up a more important match on the proceeding episode.

Aleister Black continued his dominant ways by beating The Singh Brothers via submission in a handicap match, and The Kabuki Warriors scored another win over two champions in Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

But the only choice for a runner-up from Raw would be Natalya. The Queen of Harts ended her feud with Lacey Evans with a bang, powerbombing her opponent through a table off the new stage to win their Last Woman Standing match in a much better fight than their previous encounters.

On NXT, both Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley scored victories that gave them more momentum to justify challenging Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship again. However, those wins weren't true No. 1 contender's matches, so this is all just talk for now.

Walter handed Kushida his first loss, but his size advantage and status as champion made him the favorite, rendering that win less impressive than if it had been the reverse.

When it comes to SmackDown, nobody stood out as a potential runner-up choice. There is only one option for the MVP from Friday's show, and it isn't even close.