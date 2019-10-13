Who Were the MVPs of Raw, SmackDown and NXT for Week of Oct. 13?October 13, 2019
Competition is fierce in WWE, as every Superstar wants to steal the spotlight.
Each night, dozens of talented wrestlers have a chance to put on great shows and become hot topics around the water cooler. However, there are always those who stand out as the biggest focal points of the show.
Raw, NXT and SmackDown have amazing wrestlers on their rosters, but who outshone their peers?
Based on factors such as storyline value, quality of performance, noteworthy moments and everything else worth judging a Superstar on, here are the MVPs of WWE's three main shows this week.
Honorable Mentions for All 3 Brands
Most matches on Monday Night Raw had little to no meaning to them. Even The Viking Raiders pinning the Raw tag team champions was a foregone conclusion just to set up a more important match on the proceeding episode.
Aleister Black continued his dominant ways by beating The Singh Brothers via submission in a handicap match, and The Kabuki Warriors scored another win over two champions in Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.
But the only choice for a runner-up from Raw would be Natalya. The Queen of Harts ended her feud with Lacey Evans with a bang, powerbombing her opponent through a table off the new stage to win their Last Woman Standing match in a much better fight than their previous encounters.
On NXT, both Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley scored victories that gave them more momentum to justify challenging Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship again. However, those wins weren't true No. 1 contender's matches, so this is all just talk for now.
Walter handed Kushida his first loss, but his size advantage and status as champion made him the favorite, rendering that win less impressive than if it had been the reverse.
When it comes to SmackDown, nobody stood out as a potential runner-up choice. There is only one option for the MVP from Friday's show, and it isn't even close.
MVPs for Raw: Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury
Raw's MVP award is shared between Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury, who managed to main-event the night with a request for an apology, of all things.
The Monster Among Men was not keen to say he was sorry for tossing Dolph Ziggler into Fury on SmackDown, and before long, the two went from trading verbal shots to throwing fists.
For 10 minutes, the two were separated by security and the locker room, only to break free and continue to fight. That repetition could have become boring, yet the crowd ate it up more and more as time went on.
Neither man looked weak, and this was the story worth talking about out of Raw, ending the show on a high note in direct opposition to the previous night's Hell in a Cell event, which went off air to boos.
MVP for NXT: Lio Rush
Stealing the show with the best match of the night is one means to become the MVP. Doing that while winning your first championship in WWE seals the deal.
Lio Rush spent the past five months away from WWE with no indication he would return, let alone find success if and when he did. Two matches later, he's the new face of the cruiserweight division after defeating Drew Gulak in the biggest highlight of his career to date.
In a rare showing of respect, Gulak even endorsed him as champion by handing over the belt and shaking his hand. Rush managed to get a heel to put aside his anger to acknowledge him as the new champion.
This was the first title change since NXT's move to USA, making Rush the example that big things can happen outside the TakeOver events to get fans to tune in every week to make sure they don't miss the next time history is made.
MVP for SmackDown: Bayley
There were only four matches on SmackDown, as the primary focus was on the first set of picks for the 2019 WWE draft. Of those four matches, only one mattered.
King Corbin has beaten Shorty Gable before, Seth Rollins only defeated Roman Reigns by disqualification after another weak attempt at prolonging the Bray Wyatt feud even after the abysmal Hell in a Cell conclusion and The New Day won a meaningless match over The O.C.
Bayley, on the other hand, responded to losing her SmackDown Women's Championship by winning it right back after a defiant rejection of her former self and the destruction of the Bayley Buddies. That was a heel move that even made children cry.
All the momentum Bayley lost at Hell in a Cell was regained with even more vigor, and by regaining the championship, she's gone from a draft pick who could be overlooked for a round or two to someone SmackDown must choose immediately.
Overall MVPs of the Week: Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury
Rush and Bayley deserve a lot of credit for winning championships and positioning themselves at the top of their divisions, but if WWE were only able to keep one of these three moments, those two would be sacrificed in favor of Strowman and Fury.
In the grand scheme of things, that is the story WWE has the most focus on, other than Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez, although those two did the bare minimum to promote that feud in comparison to Strowman and Fury.
The only fanfare about Rush's cruiserweight title win was a quick blurb to fill in everyone who doesn't watch NXT. Bayley's title win will undoubtedly be mentioned on Raw, but likely only in one segment in passing.
Meanwhile, Strowman and Fury is such a big deal to WWE that a press conference was half built around how grandiose it is. When was the last time that happened?
On any other week, Bayley or Rush would have stood a chance to be the best. This week, though, they were up against juggernauts in size and mainstream media value.
