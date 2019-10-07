Way-Too-Early WWE Survivor Series Match Card Predictions After Hell in a Cell

Way-Too-Early WWE Survivor Series Match Card Predictions After Hell in a CellOctober 7, 2019
Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view started hot with one of the best cell matches of all time when Becky Lynch retained the Raw women's title over Sasha Banks, but by the end of the night, fans were chanting for All Elite Wrestling.
The reason everyone in the arena was so upset was Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt's Hell in a Cell match ended with a no-contest, which shouldn't even be possible with this kind of stipulation.
Crown Jewel is WWE's next event on October 31, but since WWE rarely uses these Saudi Arabia shows to advance major storylines, Survivor Series on November 24 is the next event in the normal chronology.
Several HIAC results gave us a good idea of which feuds will continue and which ones have ended, so let's make some predictions about the Survivor Series card at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.
Since we have no way of knowing who will move in the draft on Friday's SmackDown and next Monday's Raw, all of these predictions will be made with the current Raw and SmackDown rosters.
Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown
A staple of Survivor Series has become the Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown match. It's one of the few times WWE acknowledges the competition between brands every year.
Not only does this give WWE the chance to make some interesting combinations, but we may also see rivals forced to work together for the sake of winning.
Baron Corbin and Chad Gable could wind up on the same team, and so could AJ Styles and Cedric Alexander.
WWE has a team vs. team match coming up at Crown Jewel with Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair as captains, so we likely won't hear about any traditional elimination matches until closer to Survivor Series.
Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt
The ending of Wyatt vs. Rollins on Sunday upset the fans at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. When the bell rang without a pin or submission taking place, the fans chanted "AEW" and "Refund."
While The Fiend still came out looking strong at the end, he did not win the universal title as many had hoped. Rollins retained but ended the night on the ground in a pool of his own blood.
This feud is nowhere near over, and the rematch should take place at Survivor Series. Wyatt's unreal ability to absorb pain was on display inside the cell, and if they have a traditional match, The Beastslayer doesn't stand a chance.
WWE needs to right this wrong and give the WWE Universe a better finish to this feud than what we saw at Hell in a Cell. Survivor Series is a chance for redemption.
Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan
Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns may have been victorious over Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, but Bryan did not get the pin for his team and Rowan was not the one who was counted down.
The Redwood and The Yes Man have unfinished business they need to settle, and unless one of them moves in the draft, they need to finish this story at Survivor Series.
Reigns has gotten his revenge and bested Harper and Rowan. He can move on to something else like the Raw vs. SmackDown match as one of the captains.
With Bryan officially a babyface again after his hug with The Big Dog, the next logical step is to have Rowan continue tormenting him.
The only potential hiccup is what happened after their match Sunday. Bryan was seen collapsing at the top of the ramp before the cameras cut away. Let's hope he was just selling for the match and he did not suffer a legitimate injury.
Ali vs. Randy Orton
Ali and Randy Orton have been in the ring together a few times, but Sunday was easily their best showing to date and a good reason to keep this feud going.
The Viper seemed impressed with Ali's resolve and gave him a nod of respect after the match, but Ali has never defeated Orton on a big stage.
The only way the former 205 Live mainstay will get anything out of this feud is if he gets a major win over Orton in a singles match.
If they can get another spotlight at Survivor Series, this time with a decent build ahead of time, Ali can get the biggest win of his career and move on to something bigger like a midcard title feud.
The Viking Raiders vs. Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode
The Viking Raiders have been tearing through the Raw tag team division for the past several weeks, and it feels like the right time to give them a major push with the titles.
Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler were paired together as a short-term option for both men. With Erik and Ivar now working as fan favorites, there is no better choice to defeat Roode and Ziggler for the belts.
The Authors of Pain haven't returned to regular action since being reintroduced via a video package a few weeks ago, and the rest of the Raw tag team division is stagnant.
The Viking Raiders are WWE's best choice to start a new era on Raw following the draft. They can be the foundation for the Raw division until Akam and Rezar are ready to make a play for the belts.
The Kabuki Warriors vs. Fire and Desire
Kairi Sane and Asuka finally won the women's tag titles from Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at Hell in a Cell. They should give the former champions a rematch and then move on to new challengers.
The only other duo with any sort of momentum in the women's division is Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. With Fire and Desire now being featured on Total Divas, it feels like the right time to put them back in the title picture.
Even if they don't win the belts right away, just getting back into championship matches would be a big step forward after they went through a recent drought.
The real appeal of this feud would be seeing how Deville's MMA background fares against Asuka's legendary striking ability. A few singles matches leading up to the title bout would do wonders for both stars.
Survivor Series is still several weeks away and we still have the draft and Crown Jewel between now and then, so match predictions for that card might look different next week.
What do you hope to see booked for Survivor Series?