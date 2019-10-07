Way-Too-Early WWE Survivor Series Match Card Predictions After Hell in a Cell

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view started hot with one of the best cell matches of all time when Becky Lynch retained the Raw women's title over Sasha Banks, but by the end of the night, fans were chanting for All Elite Wrestling.

The reason everyone in the arena was so upset was Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt's Hell in a Cell match ended with a no-contest, which shouldn't even be possible with this kind of stipulation.

Crown Jewel is WWE's next event on October 31, but since WWE rarely uses these Saudi Arabia shows to advance major storylines, Survivor Series on November 24 is the next event in the normal chronology.

Several HIAC results gave us a good idea of which feuds will continue and which ones have ended, so let's make some predictions about the Survivor Series card at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Since we have no way of knowing who will move in the draft on Friday's SmackDown and next Monday's Raw, all of these predictions will be made with the current Raw and SmackDown rosters.