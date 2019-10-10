The 10 Picks That Must Happen at 2019 WWE Draft to Keep Booking Fresh

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

The landscapes of Raw and SmackDown are about to look a whole lot different starting Friday when the 2019 WWE draft kicks off.

The Wild Card Rule has long overstayed its welcome and the only way to truly refresh the rosters is to bring back the draft, which will conclude on Monday.

There are a number of competitors from both brands who would benefit from switching shows after not doing much of note for the past few months.

After the draft, though, it is imperative WWE does not allow the two rosters to mingle in any form (including at most pay-per-views) so fans can take the brand split seriously again. Otherwise, none of these moves will matter and some Superstars will go back to being overlooked in favor of the more notable names.

With the WWE draft almost upon us, let's look at the 10 picks that must happen to keep the booking exciting on both Raw and SmackDown heading into the final stretch of 2019.