Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Calls Ref Who Flagged Jason Garrett 'Little Darling'

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was dismissive of the reasoning behind Jason Garrett's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the third quarter of Sunday's 34-24 defeat to the Green Bay Packers.

"I hope the little darling didn't hear anything he hasn't heard before," Jones said upon learning Garrett was punished for using abusive language, per the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins.

The normally laid-back Garrett became incensed when the referees ruled an Amari Cooper 27-yard reception as incomplete. He threw down his challenge flag and said something to a nearby official, which drew the penalty.

Referee Ronald Torbert declined to specify what language Garrett used:

Despite getting backed up 15 yards, the Cowboys still capped off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott.

Add this to the growing list of officiating controversies from the 2019 season.