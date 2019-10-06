Watch Stephen A. Smith Troll Dak Prescott, Jason Garrett After Cowboy Loss

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2019

Stephen A. Smith attends ESPN: The Party 2017 held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
John Salangsang/Associated Press

Stephen A. Smith couldn't wait for the opportunity to troll the Dallas Cowboys after their 34-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The ESPN personality posted a video Sunday night featuring him doing little more than laughing for over a minute:

"It's not gonna work out," Smith said.

Dallas overcame a 31-3 deficit in Week 5 to cut the lead to 10, but a Brett Maher missed field goal ruined any chance of a comeback.

It's far from the first time Smith has mocked the Cowboys and their fans, trolling them in a hostile environment last year with a Dak Prescott shirt that read "accident waiting to happen."

The latest video is just another way to jab at the popular fanbase.

Related

    Aaron Jones' 4 TDs Lead Packers to Win vs. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Aaron Jones' 4 TDs Lead Packers to Win vs. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Raiders Found Their Identity in London

    Gruden finally has Oakland playing how he wants 💀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Raiders Found Their Identity in London

    Gruden finally has Oakland playing how he wants 💀

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    NFLPA Exec Slams NFL for Broken Cart After Rudolph Injury

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFLPA Exec Slams NFL for Broken Cart After Rudolph Injury

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Week 5 Fantasy Stars, Results and Team Stats

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top Week 5 Fantasy Stars, Results and Team Stats

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report