Watch Stephen A. Smith Troll Dak Prescott, Jason Garrett After Cowboy Loss

Watch Stephen A. Smith Troll Dak Prescott, Jason Garrett After Cowboy LossOctober 7, 2019
John Salangsang/Associated Press
Stephen A. Smith couldn't wait for the opportunity to troll the Dallas Cowboys after their 34-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
The ESPN personality posted a video Sunday night featuring him doing little more than laughing for over a minute:
"It's not gonna work out," Smith said.
Dallas overcame a 31-3 deficit in Week 5 to cut the lead to 10, but a Brett Maher missed field goal ruined any chance of a comeback.
It's far from the first time Smith has mocked the Cowboys and their fans, trolling them in a hostile environment last year with a Dak Prescott shirt that read "accident waiting to happen."
The latest video is just another way to jab at the popular fanbase.
