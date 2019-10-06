Watch Stephen A. Smith Troll Dak Prescott, Jason Garrett After Cowboy Loss

John Salangsang/Associated Press

Stephen A. Smith couldn't wait for the opportunity to troll the Dallas Cowboys after their 34-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The ESPN personality posted a video Sunday night featuring him doing little more than laughing for over a minute:

"It's not gonna work out," Smith said.

Dallas overcame a 31-3 deficit in Week 5 to cut the lead to 10, but a Brett Maher missed field goal ruined any chance of a comeback.

It's far from the first time Smith has mocked the Cowboys and their fans, trolling them in a hostile environment last year with a Dak Prescott shirt that read "accident waiting to happen."

The latest video is just another way to jab at the popular fanbase.