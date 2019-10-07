WWE Raw Preview: Fallout from Hell in a Cell and More for October 8 Episode

Credit: WWE.com

On the heels of a Hell in a Cell pay-per-view that was controversial, to say the least, WWE Raw hits the USA Network with the unenviable task of washing a bad taste from the palates of the company's faithful.

How will the company rebound following a creative decision in Sunday's main event that left fans wholly unsatisfied and had #CancelWWENetwork trending on Twitter as late as Monday morning?

Would an appearance by heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and the almost certain confrontation with Braun Strowman help make up for the dissatisfaction fans entered the evening feeling?

What to Watch For

Fury appears and will address actions from SmackDown ; confrontation with Strowman .

; confrontation with . King Corbin's tyrannical reign continues.

What's next for Sasha Banks and Bayley ?

? New women's tag team champions, The Kabuki Warriors.

Will Rey Mysterio address Brock Lesnar and the arrival of Cain Velasquez?

The fallout from Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend

WWE left fans booing well beyond the conclusion of Sunday's pay-per-view in Sacramento, California, with their anger and frustration over the disqualification finish to the Seth Rollins-Bray Wyatt main event vocalized in an unflattering fashion.

What should have been the capper on a monumentally successful week for the company, which saw strong ratings for its debut of SmackDown on Fox, ended in controversy as its own audience vigorously denounced the booking decisions made in the one match around which the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view had been sold.

Momentum hurt, and the aura of The Fiend persona damaged to an extent, WWE fans are left wondering what is next for the Universal champion and his unconventional challenger. Perhaps the bigger question is whether it matters.

We have seen Wyatt in this position before, his character damaged beyond repair by a writing team that has absolutely zero idea of how to effectively utilize it. Luckily, the closing moments of the pay-per-view provided some hope that repair was possible.

Monday, the company must seize the second chance it has and re-establish the momentum The Fiend had rolling into Hell in a Cell. If not, the company will forever (and justifiably) be criticized for its wholly unnecessary booking decision to even include Wyatt's alter ego in the main event of a show when it was clearly not ready to crown him the new champion yet.

Last Woman Standing

If you are tired of watching Natalya and Lacey Evans compete after weeks of singles matches, you're in luck.

Monday's show will feature their final encounter, a Last Woman Standing match, following The Queen of Harts' submission win during the Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show.

Considering how each woman has left the other lying in a heap following a jaw-jacking right hand, it makes sense that Natalya and The Sassy Southern Belle would bring their issues to a head in a match where the key is to keep your opponent down for a count of 10.

Evans has clearly benefited from working with a stellar performer like Natalya. The standard-bearer of women's wrestling from an in-ring perspective, the third-generation Superstar has pushed Evans to become a better, more sound performer between the ropes.

She has also sold her Woman's Right finisher effectively, putting it over as a sudden and impactful move that can catch anyone at any time.

Evans should emerge victoriously from Monday's match, but should and will are two completely different things.

A New Challenger for The Man?

Becky Lynch seemingly wrapped up her rivalry with Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell, tapping The Blueprint out to the Disarmer in a legitimate Match of the Year candidate.

The defeat of Banks raises the question: Who will next step up to The Man and challenge her championship reign?

The pickings are slim as it stands.

WWE could go back to the well with Banks, but after the intense match Sunday night suggested, that rivalry has been officially put out to pasture.

There is always a series of bouts to be had with Bayley, especially since she no longer has the SmackDown women's title after dropping it to Charlotte Flair. That would feel like too much of the same as Banks would remain entrenched in the title picture by association.

Evans or Natalya would make suitable opponents, but we have already seen Lynch defeat both of them.

That leaves Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss, who were relieved of their women's tag team titles by The Kabuki Warriors at Hell in a Cell.

Cross would make for a great opponent, if only because the in-ring action would be frenetic and hard-hitting awesomeness. Bliss, though, provides a genuinely great heel Lynch can play off of and work her in-ring magic with.

That there is history there, Bliss having dethroned Lynch for the SmackDown women's title back in 2016, only enhances the storytelling potential.