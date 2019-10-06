NFLPA Exec Slams NFL for Broken Cart After Mason Rudolph Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) is helped from the field after he was injured in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The NFL Players Association won't be happy with what Mason Rudolph had to go through after suffering a head injury in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was carried off the field after the medical cart broke, per Shalise Manza Young of Yahoo Sports.

George Atallah, assistant executive director of external affairs at the NFLPA, showed his anger on Twitter:

Rudolph was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

He was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

The initial injury was a scary moment at Heinz Field after Ravens safety Earl Thomas hit the quarterback. Rudolph sat motionless on the ground before eventually standing up and walking off the field.

Still, the severity of the injury meant he likely needed a stretcher.

The Steelers weren't able to provide that.

