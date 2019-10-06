WWE Rumors: Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman Match Expected for Crown Jewel PPV

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

After appearing on the Fox premiere of SmackDown on Friday, Tyson Fury is on a collision course with Braun Strowman, and they may settle their feud in Saudi Arabia.

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (h/t SEScoops' Andrew Ravens) reported WWE is tentatively looking for Strowman and Fury to face off at Crown Jewel on Oct. 31.

WWE clearly wanted to tease something down the road when Strowman taunted Fury at ringside, leading Fury to hop over the barricade.

The story should get a little more clarity Monday when Fury shows up on Raw. WWE announced he'd be "offered an open forum" to say his piece.

Fury is far from the first boxer to translate his success in the ring into a paycheck with WWE. Muhammad Ali was a special guest referee for the main event of WrestleMania I, while Mike Tyson was the outside enforcer as Stone Cold Steve Austin beat Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XIV. Floyd Mayweather defeated The Big Show at WrestleMania XXIV as well.

WWE has used its Saudi-based shows as a vehicle to showcase older stars who wouldn't otherwise wrestle in pay-per-view events.

Shawn Michaels ended his retirement of eight-plus years to team with Triple H for a win over The Undertaker and Kane. The Undertaker knocked off Goldberg at Super ShowDown in a matchup nobody expected to ever see.

Now that the company is exhausting the well of aging former wrestlers it can rely upon, it's fair to wonder whether it will start branching off even more into boxing and mixed martial arts.

Meltzer reported Crown Jewel is likely to see Cain Velasquez vs. Brock Lesnar. Velasquez made his WWE debut on SmackDown to confront Lesnar in the final segment.