Gardner Minshew, DJ Chark Fantasy Outlook After Connecting on 2 TDs in 1st Half

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

After a brief one-week reprieve, it appears Gardner Minshew II and DJ Chark Jr. have found their end-zone magic once again.

Minshew and Chark connected on two first-half touchdowns in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Chark went into the break with three receptions for 68 yards and two scores, giving him five touchdowns on the season.

In his second NFL season, Chark has become a must-start in the flex spot and a borderline WR2 because of his touchdown production. He's scored at least one touchdown in four of the five games this season, and this is his first career multi-touchdown contest. Listed at 6'4" and 198 pounds, Chark has the ability to leap in the air and make plays over smaller defenders and has become Minshew's go-to target.

While touchdowns are flukey, there's no reason to take Chark out of your lineup outside of the most shallow leagues.

Minshew's fantasy value remains the same: a bye-week filler or starter in two-quarterback leagues. Minshew's swagger and general folk hero status are more compelling than he is as a fantasy option. The rookie has yet to throw for more than 300 yards in a game and offers little in the way of rushing production. He's done an excellent job at being an NFL quarterback for a rookie sixth-round pick, but the Jaguars don't pass enough offensively to turn him into a fully unleashed superstar.

The Jaguars have a pair of strong matchups upcoming against the Cincinnati Bengals (Week 7) and the New York Jets (Week 8). Keep Minshew in mind as a bye-week starter for those games, but he's not a guy you need to waste a waiver claim to grab.