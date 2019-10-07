NCAA Football Rankings 2019: Analyzing Week 7 Polls and Top 25 College Standings

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The top tier of the SEC is so strong that one program ranked in the Top 7 of the AP Top 25 was replaced by another Sunday.

Florida moved up to No. 7 in both the AP and Amway Coaches Poll following its home triumph over Auburn.

The Gators have a chance to gain more ground in Week 7 if they knock off No. 5 LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Both LSU and Florida are chasing the top four teams, and the gap got a bit bigger with Ohio State moving into a tie for third with Georgia. The Buckeyes received more first-place votes than the Bulldogs for the second straight week.

In total, 14 of the 16 FBS unbeaten teams are in the AP Top 25, with Baylor and Memphis two of the new entrants.

The Coaches Poll possesses 15 undefeated sides, as it added Minnesota alongside Baylor. Appalachian State is on the outside looking in.

Week 7 Polls

AP Top 25

1. Alabama (5-0)

2. Clemson (5-0)

T3. Georgia (5-0)

T3. Ohio State (6-0)

5. LSU (5-0)

6. Oklahoma (5-0)

7. Florida (6-0)

8. Wisconsin (5-0)

9. Notre Dame (4-1)

10. Penn State (5-0)

11. Texas (4-1)

12. Auburn (5-1)

13. Oregon (4-1)

14. Boise State (5-0)

15. Utah (4-1)

16. Michigan (4-1)

17. Iowa (4-1)

18. Arizona State (4-1)

19. Wake Forest (5-0)

20. Virginia (4-1)

21. SMU (6-0)

22. Baylor (5-0)

23. Memphis (5-0)

24. Texas A&M (3-2)

25. Cincinnati (4-1)

Amway Coaches Poll

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. LSU

7. Florida

8. Wisconsin

9. Penn State

10. Notre Dame

11. Texas

12. Auburn

13. Oregon

14. Boise State

15. Utah

16. Michigan

17. Wake Forest

18. Iowa

19. Virginia

20. Memphis

21. Texas A&M

22. SMU

23. Baylor

24. Arizona State

25. Minnesota

Analysis

With Alabama and Clemson off in Week 6, there was not going to be much movement at the top of the polls.

Ohio State likely received a boost because it defeated a ranked team by 24 points compared to Georgia's struggles at the start of its win over Tennessee.

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ryan Day's squad also received a resume jolt by way of Cincinnati, who entered the AP Top 25 after its win over UCF.

If the Bearcats thrive during their American Athletic Conference schedule, the Buckeyes will have an extra quality win to go along with whatever else they pick up in the Big Ten.

Ohio State, LSU and Georgia have at least three Top 25 foes left, so their resumes should improve with every victory.

That may come into play later in the season if the ACC programs beneath Clemson continue to stumble.

As of right now, the Tigers have a single ranked opponent on the docket, and if Wake Forest loses before November 16, that number could drop to zero.

In order to be in the same conversation as the Top 6, Florida must keep racking up quality victories. Before Saturday, the Gators had two wins over FCS teams and beat Miami, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Due to the matchups with FCS programs, ESPN's Heather Dinich believes the Gators must win the SEC Championship to earn playoff consideration.

Even if Dan Mullen's team loses to LSU, it can still make the SEC Championship Game through a divisional win over Georgia.

Penn State and Texas also have opportunities to prove themselves in Week 7 in matchups with Iowa and Oklahoma, respectively.

The Nittany Lions are emerging as Ohio State's top threat in the Big Ten East, but they have to survive a three-game stretch versus Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State to set up a potential battle of undefeated sides at Ohio Stadium in November.

If Texas beats Oklahoma, it could run through the Big 12 without a loss, but a possible rematch with the Sooners in the Big 12 Championship Game could occur.

Baylor might alter those plans if it beats Oklahoma and/or Texas.

USA Today's Dan Wolken noted the Bears should be favored in every game before their November 16 showdown with the Sooners:

Memphis slid in beneath Baylor in the AP poll and surged up to No. 20 in the Coaches Poll. The Tigers are back in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2017, per Evan Barnes of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Memphis, SMU and Cincinnati look like The American's top hopefuls to earn the Group of Five berth in the New Year's Six.

The Mustangs kept their record unblemished with a triple-overtime win over Tulsa, and the Bearcats beat UCF to end a 13-game losing streak against ranked foes, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Whichever side emerges from The American has to catch Boise State, who moved up to No. 14 after Iowa, Washington and UCF lost.

The Broncos have some tests left on their schedule, including Week 7's clash with Hawaii and a visit to BYU the following week, so the door could be open for teams from The American.

