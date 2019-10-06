Manchester City Stunned by Wolves Behind Adama Traore's Brace in Premier League

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Wolverhampton Wanderers did Liverpool a favour by upsetting Manchester City with a shock 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Adama Traore scored twice for the visitors, netting the first 10 minutes from time before completing his brace in the 94th minute.

His goals helped Liverpool maintain an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and left City already under pressure in their bid to win a third title in a row.

A quick start by the hosts saw Raheem Sterling play in Sergio Aguero, only for the latter's shot to be blocked. It should have been the start of City dominance, but the early chances were merely a false dawn ahead of a fairly turgid opening 20 minutes.

The stop-start nature of the contest saw Wolves forced into an early change, with Romain Saiss withdrawn because of injury and replaced by Ryan Bennett.

Despite the change, the visitors began applying pressure. Strike duo Raul Jimenez and Patrick Cutrone went close but found a depleted City back four just about able to rebuff their efforts.

Injuries in defence have forced City manager Pep Guardiola to play midfielder Fernandinho as a centre-back, and it spoke volumes about their problems in the area that he was the team's most effective defender because of Nicolas Otamendi's ongoing struggles:

Jimenez had another chance moments later, drawing a smart save from City stopper Ederson. Although the Brazilian had come to the home side's rescue, concern was growing about how easily Wolves were manufacturing shooting opportunities.

City were struggling to stem the tide because Wolves were defending high up the pitch and denying playmakers like David Silva time and space on the ball. It reduced the Citizens to shots from distance, with Ilkay Gundogan firing wide from a free-kick.

Sterling and full-back Joao Cancelo also failed to find their range from distance. City's shot count was increasing, but they needed to move the ball quicker between the lines.

The half ended in predictable fashion, with right-back Kyle Walker trying and failing to breach the Wolves goal from long range. It would be Walker's last action before he was hooked for Oleksandr Zinchenko at the break, allowing Cancelo to move to his natural right-back berth.

Cancelo didn't appear to benefit from the switch, as he and Rodrigo were booked for a pair of cynical fouls on Ruben Vinagre and Cutrone to deny Wolves on the break.

The quiet Riyad Mahrez was withdrawn for Bernardo Silva before the hour mark. Fresh legs and the recent schedule appeared to give City an advantage over a Wolves team in action away to Besiktas in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday:

It looked as though City were fresher when David Silva clipped a free-kick off the crossbar. Aguero and Sterling both went close again soon after, but Wolves held firm.

Wolves' response was to sub Cutrone and supplement the defence with right-back Matt Doherty. The change also let Adama Traore play further forward, and he drew a foul from Gundogan which resulted in the midfielder being booked.

Guardiola responded by going for the jugular and swapping striker Gabriel Jesus for David Silva. It should have bore immediate fruit when the Brazilian sent Cancelo clear. He teed up Bernardo Silva, but Aguero inadvertently blocked the shot on the line.

Aguero's intervention proved doubly costly when Wolves went ahead soon after. Traore provided the finishing touch after Cancelo gave away the ball, Otamendi dived in and Jimenez got free to play in the winger for a rare goal:

Rui Patricio saved from Jesus as City turned the screw late on, but another Wolves break sealed the points when Jimenez again played in Traore, who made no mistake.

City were punished for a pedestrian display in the absence of injured schemer Kevin De Bruyne. Meanwhile, Wolves exposed the champions' obvious frailties at the back by reviving the counter-attacking formula that served them so well last season.

What's Next?

Both teams return to domestic action after the international break, with City away to Crystal Palace on October 19 and Wolves hosting Southampton on the same day.