Real Madrid's Toni Kroos Suffers Foot Injury; Return Timeline Unknown

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid announced on Sunday that Toni Kroos has picked up an adductor injury in his left foot.

The club posted a bulletin on its official website, in which it's added "his recovery will continue to be assessed."

The news came a day after Kroos started in Los Blancos' 4-2 win over Granada. The Germany international

The win saw Zinedine Zidane's side move four points clear at the top of the table. Barcelona or Sevilla can cut the gap to two points when they face off later in the day.

After a slow start to the campaign, Real Madrid have found some form of late. Zidane will be hoping any layoff for Kroos doesn't sap their momentum in the contests that follow the forthcoming international break.

The playmaker has been a huge influence at Los Blancos since he signed from Bayern Munich in 2014. Sitting in a deep midfield position, Kroos is capable of orchestrating attacks with his pinpoint passing and remarkable awareness on the field.

Zidane does have plenty of options in this area, as illustrated by the fact that he was able to call on Ballon d'Or holder Luka Modric from the bench to replace Kroos. Casemiro and Federico Valverde have also impressed in recent weeks.

The injury also casts doubts over Kroos' availability for Germany. He was called up to the squad for Wednesday's friendly with Argentina and the UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifier with Estonia on October 13.