Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Encourages Baker Mayfield's Critics to Antagonize QB

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Don't make Baker Mayfield angry. You wouldn't like him when he's angry.

That's the impression Odell Beckham Jr. left regarding his Cleveland Browns teammate when speaking to reporters Friday. Beckham discussed how Mayfield uses his critics as a source of motivation:

Beckham's comments aren't too surprising after Mayfield's postgame press conference following Cleveland's 40-25 Week 4 win over the Baltimore Ravens. He told reporters how the Browns "won't forget" the skeptics who "threw us in the trash."

For the first time in a long time, the franchise entered a season in which it had realistic hopes of making a playoff run. The team then fell flat on its face in Week 1, losing to the Tennessee Titans 43-13.

After getting so much hype in the preseason, perhaps the Browns needed to take a step or two backward before they could go forward. Mayfield threw for 342 yards while Nick Chubb ran for 165 yards against the Ravens as Cleveland's offense looked much closer to what many expected after the team acquired Beckham.

The Browns can make a major statement Monday night with a win on the road over the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers.