Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Picks and More for WWE Hell in a Cell 2019

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

After a wild week in wrestling that included SmackDown's debut on Fox and the first battle between All Elite Wrestling and NXT, WWE is somehow attempting to book a Hell in a Cell pay-per-view for Sunday.

Just a few hours before the show, there were only four matches announced. Yikes.

Even though that it feels like WWE forgot Hell in a Cell was a PPV that needed several midcard bouts to fill out the event, here is the full match card, spoilers and picks.

Hell in a Cell 2019 Match Card

Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper

*Predicted winners italicized.

Edge Possibly Returning to WWE?

The Hell in a Cell PPV is an afterthought in the wrestling world, but WWE could easily flip the script and book something monumental. What if Edge returned at Hell in a Cell?

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc), Edge recently negotiated a "significant new deal" with WWE and that there have been talks within the company about his in-ring return. While Meltzer says sources claim Edge is done wrestling, the topic was reportedly brought up privately.

The possibility of Edge returning to the ring would be one of the biggest comebacks of the past decade. The WWE Hall of Famer's career was cut short by a neck injury, and the notion of another match would be something wrestling fans could universally support.

With more and more veteran Superstars being used for the WWE shows in Saudi Arabia, Edge could return to participate in one of those events. What better way to get the WWE Universe excited about a Halloween show overseas than by having Edge return at Hell in a Cell and start a feud?

Tyson Fury Showing Up Early?

During Smackdown's debut on Fox on Friday, WWE teased a possible match between Braun Strowman and boxing legend Tyson Fury, with the company even announcing Fury would be on Monday's Raw with an open mic.

With a wide-open Hell in a Cell card, maybe Fury will make an impact before his Raw appearance.

According to Alex McCarthy of TalkSport (via the Daily Express), Fury will be working against Strowman at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on October 31.

If Strowman is scheduled to work against Fury at Crown Jewel, the WWE will have to speed up the build. Having Fury show up at Hell in a Cell to interfere in an impromptu Strowman match would give him a legitimate reason to show up on Raw and cut a promo.

Seeing Tyson Fury on Sunday would also make it worth tuning in to the PPV.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).