Mauricio Pochettino Says He Does Not Fear for His Tottenham Hotspur Future

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2019

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at American Express Community Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Brighton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino said he does not fear for his job at Tottenham Hotspur after his side lost 3-0 on Saturday at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Spurs have only secured one win in their last six games in all competitions, a run that included a humiliating 7-2 home defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

On Saturday, the Seagulls dominated their visitors, and Pochettino's men were clearly second best during another poor Premier League display.

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino (L) and Brighton's English manager Graham Potter react at the final whistle during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur at the American Express Comm
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

According to BBC SportPochettino said he does not fear for the safety of his position in north London after being questioned in his post-match press conference.

"No I am not worried, what worries me is life, not football.

"Football is a game that sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. The problem for us - it was win, win, win and it was praise for everyone.

"Now in the last two games it was a tough situation to accept. But I don't want to be a philosopher or talk in a way that is not good."

The trip to the south coast was a bitterly disappointing experience for Spurs, with the team also losing goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to a ninth-minute arm injury.

Spurs confirmed Pochettino will be without his No. 1 for a spell because of a dislocated elbow:

Spurs have won only 11 points from their opening eight Premier League matches, and Pochettino will now need to plan ahead without his captain.

He also has issues in a defence that has shipped 10 goals in two games. The axis of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld has previously been a successful combination at centre-back, but the duo has failed to reach its usual standards.

Related

    Premier League Winners and Losers

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Premier League Winners and Losers

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Tottenham Confirm Lloris Dislocated His Elbow

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tottenham Confirm Lloris Dislocated His Elbow

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    When Will Liverpool's Winning Streak End?

    Have your say on if Reds will drop points in their next four games

    World Football logo
    World Football

    When Will Liverpool's Winning Streak End?

    Have your say on if Reds will drop points in their next four games

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll

    PSG Crush Angers 4-0

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG Crush Angers 4-0

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report