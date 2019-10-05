Mauricio Pochettino Says He Does Not Fear for His Tottenham Hotspur Future

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino said he does not fear for his job at Tottenham Hotspur after his side lost 3-0 on Saturday at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Spurs have only secured one win in their last six games in all competitions, a run that included a humiliating 7-2 home defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

On Saturday, the Seagulls dominated their visitors, and Pochettino's men were clearly second best during another poor Premier League display.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, Pochettino said he does not fear for the safety of his position in north London after being questioned in his post-match press conference.

"No I am not worried, what worries me is life, not football.

"Football is a game that sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. The problem for us - it was win, win, win and it was praise for everyone.

"Now in the last two games it was a tough situation to accept. But I don't want to be a philosopher or talk in a way that is not good."

The trip to the south coast was a bitterly disappointing experience for Spurs, with the team also losing goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to a ninth-minute arm injury.

Spurs confirmed Pochettino will be without his No. 1 for a spell because of a dislocated elbow:

Spurs have won only 11 points from their opening eight Premier League matches, and Pochettino will now need to plan ahead without his captain.

He also has issues in a defence that has shipped 10 goals in two games. The axis of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld has previously been a successful combination at centre-back, but the duo has failed to reach its usual standards.