Neymar Scores, PSG Beat Angers 4-0 in Ligue 1 Top-of-Table Clash

Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain won their second Ligue 1 match in a row on Saturday, beating second-placed Angers 4-0.

Pablo Sarabia opened the scoring early, and Mauro Icardi doubled the lead before the half-time break. Idrissa Gueye added to the total in the second half, and Neymar put the final score on the board late.

PSG have won seven of their nine league matches so far this season. Angers are tied for second place with Nantes, who will face Nice later on Saturday.

What's Next?

Ligue 1 action returns after the international break. Les Parisiens visit Nice on September 18, while Angers host Brest the next day.

