Neymar Scores, PSG Beat Angers 4-0 in Ligue 1 Top-of-Table Clash

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 05: Pablo Sarabia of Paris Saint-Germain celebrate his goal with Mauro Icardi #18, Neymar Jr #10 and Leandro Paredes #8 during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers SCO at Parc des Princes on October 5, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images)
Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain won their second Ligue 1 match in a row on Saturday, beating second-placed Angers 4-0.

Pablo Sarabia opened the scoring early, and Mauro Icardi doubled the lead before the half-time break. Idrissa Gueye added to the total in the second half, and Neymar put the final score on the board late.

PSG have won seven of their nine league matches so far this season. Angers are tied for second place with Nantes, who will face Nice later on Saturday.

   

What's Next?

Ligue 1 action returns after the international break. Les Parisiens visit Nice on September 18, while Angers host Brest the next day.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

