WWE Hall of Famer Edge Appears to Deny Rumor About In-Ring Return

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2019

WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) World Heavyweight Champion Edge and Chris Jericho (R) during a press conference in New York March 31, 2009 to promote the 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania to take place at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas on April 5th. AFP PHOTO/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Edge appeared to shoot down rumors about a potential in-ring return with a cryptic post Friday night on Twitter.

"No I'm not and no I'm not," Edge wrote.

The post came less than five hours after Fight Oracle reported the longtime WWE Superstar, whose real name is Adam Copeland, received medical clearance for a return:

Edge's second "no I'm not" was likely in reference to whether he was in attendance for Friday Night SmackDown, which made its star-studded debut on Fox last night.

The 45-year-old Canadian fan favorite retired in April 2011 after being diagnosed with cervical spinal stenosis.

In August, Edge said during an episode of E&C's Pod of Awesomeness (via Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet) with former tag team partner Christian he was confident his body could handle another match.

"To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow," the seven-time world heavyweight champion said. "I might be blown up, but I'd be OK. It's just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won't allow. It is what it is, right?"

He added: "Just from the stuff I've experienced in the last eight years and the things I've done physically, it's like 'I could pull off one.' I'm not saying I go back and do a year's worth."

Those comments, paired with his recent announcement he'd stepped away from the podcast, sparked speculation about a possible in-ring return.

Unless Edge is planning one final swerve to cap his legendary career, it appears the Rated-R Superstar has indeed hung up his wrestling boots for the final time.

