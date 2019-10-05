ONE Championship 2019: ONE Warrior Series 8 Results and Highlights

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Emmanuel Onyedikachi earned a unanimous points decision win over De'von Morris on Saturday in the main event of the ONE Warrior Series 8 in Tokyo.

For Onyedikachi, the win represented some redemption after he was beaten by Morris when the duo previously faced off at ONE Warrior Series 4 in Singapore in February.

In the other high-profile contests, there was a unanimous decision success for Ryoji Kudo in his featherweight showdown with Jerry Olsim, while Sandra Godvik beat Ayaka Miyauchi in their atomweight Muay Thai clash via the same method.

Here are the results from the Bellesalle Shibuya Garden and a look at some of the standout moments from the card.

Results

Welterweight - Emmanuel Onyedikachi bt. De'von Morris (Unanimous Decision)

Featherweight - Ryoji Kudo bt. Jerry Olsim (Unanimous Decision)

Muay Thai Atomweight - Sandra Godvik bt. Ayaka Miyauchi (Unanimous Decision)

Bantamweight - Min Jong Song bt. Kodai Murata (Unanimous Decision)

Flyweight - Nobutaka Naito bt. Alex Schild (Unanimous Decision)

Bantamweight - Hikaru Yoshino bt. Chan Samart (Unanimous Decision)

Atomweight - So Yul Kim bt. Satomi Takano (Unanimous Decision)

Lightweight - Otgonbaatar Nergui bt. Takuya Nagata Submission (Guillotine Choke, Round 1)

Featherweight - Asuka Tsubaki bt. Long La (TKO strikes, Round 2)

Lightweight - Ahmed Faez Anuar bt. Ryuichi Yamashita (Triangle Choke, Round 1)

Kickboxing Lightweight - Sean Rush bt. Koki Shimokawa (TKO, Round 2)

Atomweight - Yuko Suzuki bt. Edilah Johany (Armbar, Round 1)

Catchweight - Hiroyasu Sakurai bt. Shimamura Naoki (Split Decision)

Kickboxing Catchweight - Shoa Arii bt. Lehe (TKO, Round 3)

Kickboxing Strawweight - Kanta Motoyama bt. Cep Holik (Unanimous Decision)

Results available via the ONE Championship website.

The show in full is available via the ONE Championship YouTube channel:

Recap

In the main event, the big question was always going to be whether Morris was able to handle the power of his opponent.

In the early stages, Onyedikachi was able to make a couple of early statements. Within the first minute of the fight, he had been able to rock his rival a couple of times with left hooks, making Morris wary of coming forward too often for the rest of the contest.

The Nigerian lost to Morris via TKO in the second round in their first fight, so he would have been concerned when his rival started to land some cleaner shots in the second round. However, Onyedikachi managed the remainder of the contest well to earn an impressive win.

The penultimate fight of the night saw Kudo earn one of the biggest wins of his career against the dangerous Olsim.

Coming into this contest, the latter hadn't lost any bouts in his professional MMA career. However, the Japanese wasn't daunted, able to stay out of range of Olsim's strikes and pick his opportunities throughout the bout.

The Warrior Series returns again in December when the competitors will head back to Singapore for the year-ending event.