Nicolo Barella Talks Previous Chelsea Interest, Antonio Conte Influence at Inter

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella has said Chelsea were interested in signing him in January, but he's pleased he ended up moving to the San Siro.

Barella was playing his football at Cagliari last term and continued to add to his reputation as one of Serie A's rising stars. Inter eventually secured his signature ahead of the 2019 campaign, with the Italy international signing an initial loan deal that includes an obligation to make the transfer permanent.

Following his impressive performances in the Italian top flight, Barella was linked with a number of high-profile clubs. Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Stephen Darwin of Goal), he confirmed Chelsea were keen on a mid-season transfer last term.

"Chelsea had been looking to sign me in January; the negotiations were concrete," the 22-year-old said. "At Cagliari, I said: 'It is not an easy time for the team. I will stay until the end of the season. Then I will make a decision.'"

Getting Barella through the door was a coup for Inter, and he's shown flashes of quality in his outings so far. He has made six Serie A appearances for his new team, starting three, and has helped Inter string together six wins in succession in their bid for the Scudetto.

Barella also started in Inter's 2-1 loss to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. While the team eventually slipped to defeat, manager Antonio Conte would have been pleased with aspects of the performance, including Barella's display:

The Scouted Football account provided the numbers from a recent impressive performance from Barella in the win over Lazio and suggested he aligns well with the traits of his manager:

In the same interview, Barella said he's delighted to be working under Conte and that his switch to Inter is the realisation of a dream:

"He [Conte] has a different attitude, a way of talking to you that gives you something new. I'd die for him—that applies to all his players. And that makes the difference. Do you see how Conte's teams run? It's not only because they are well-prepared. It is the outcome of what he puts in your head.

"Years ago I wrote all my goals down. The first was to get to Serie A with Cagliari: I succeeded. Then there was also the one to wear the Inter shirt: done."

Per Italian football journalist David Amoyal, following a summer of sound recruitment, Inter are well-positioned to challenge for the title in Italy:

Inter's mettle will be tested significantly on Sunday, as they welcome defending champions Juventus to the San Siro.

While Barella would have been a smart addition, Chelsea are stacked with midfield options, with Frank Lampard calling on the likes of Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante frequently this season. He also has Mason Mount, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to play in a more attacking role if required.