Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Hell in a Cell 2019

Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Hell in a Cell 2019October 5, 2019
- Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt (Universal Championship, Hell in a Cell)
- Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper
- Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (Raw Women's Championship, Hell in a Cell)
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeManGo)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@Donald_Wood)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@KevinBerge)
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
For the first time in years, WWE is heading into a pay-per-view without at least six matches announced ahead of time, which makes Hell in a Cell on Sunday a bit of a mystery.
Here is a look at everything on the HIAC card as of the end of Friday's SmackDown.
The company announced Bayley will take on Charlotte for the SmackDown women's title after SmackDown went off the air. Since we didn't have much to work with, every writer answered the same three questions about Sunday's event.
Let's see how the Bleacher Report staff thinks everything will go down on Sunday. Here is a look at the lineup of contributors:
Jeff J
Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks
Q: Based on what we have seen since she returned, is Sasha Banks better as a heel or a babyface? Explain your answer.
A heel, and it's not even close. She was reviled in NXT as the proverbial rich heel whose vicious streak in the ring was matched by her wrestling ability. She's a good worker and an excellent heel. I think she could work in the future as a tweener, but heel Banks is the best Banks.
Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt
Q: If Wyatt wins the universal title, should he start wrestling more on Raw, or should WWE continue to use him sparingly to keep his mysterious aura intact? Why or why not?
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Keep The Fiend as mysterious as possible, with more firefly funhouse segments (maybe even a live component). You could then expand on his character getting attacked as "Mister Rogers" Bray and retaliating as The Fiend. As long as he's there weekly, fans will be pleased.
Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns vs. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan
Q: Considering the personal nature of this feud, what stipulation other than HIAC would make this match better? Elaborate.
Falls Count Anywhere. Since this all started with a backstage assault, why not take the fight throughout the area and revisit some of the scenes that made this bland whodunit have a proper payoff?
Kevin Berge
Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks
Q: Based on what we have seen since she returned, is Sasha Banks better as a heel or a babyface?
The Boss has always been a better heel than face. She comes off more natural in the role on the mic, and her technical offense is better served punishing her opponents. Her popularity makes it hard for WWE to keep her in the role, but it is a necessary sacrifice to better suit her talents.
This is true of most Superstars. It just happens to be especially true for Banks. She had her moments as a babyface in WWE, but there is a reason she fell into the background. She just has more confidence as a heel.
Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt
Q: If Wyatt wins the universal title, should he start wrestling more on Raw, or should WWE continue to use him sparingly to keep his mysterious aura intact?
It is better to keep a champion aloof as long as it feels like he can appear at any time. In the weekly grind, it is easy to lose track of the importance of a championship if the titleholder is constantly performing and losing filler matches.
Wyatt remaining on the outside makes it clear that he is a target rather than just another performer. Brock Lesnar may have pushed the opposite side of this extreme because he completely disappeared, but as long as The Fiend’s aura is felt on Raw, he will be a great champion.
Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns vs. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan
Q: Considering the personal nature of this feud, what stipulation other than HIAC would make this match better?
These teams need space to fight and use everything at their disposal. For that reason, a Falls Count Anywhere match would be ideal. This would make sure this fight raged into the crowd and the backstage area, perhaps even echoing the moments that started this story.
This would likely force the company to use two referees since the opponents would pair off and not always be in the same place. It would be more than worth the added confusion for the carnage that would ensue.
Donald Wood
Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks
Q: Based on what we have seen since she returned, is Sasha Banks better as a heel or a babyface?
How is this even a question? Since The Boss character debuted in NXT, she has been one of the best heels in wrestling. With the ability to cut scathing promos and the new-found freedom on Raw to showcase the arrogance and confidence that made Banks so popular, The Boss has made for the perfect antagonist to a top face like Becky Lynch.
Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt
Q: If Wyatt wins the universal title, should he start wrestling more on Raw, or should WWE continue to use him sparingly to keep his mysterious aura intact?
Bray Wyatt shouldn't win the Universal Championship. A character with depth and commitment from the WWE Creative team is worth more than any title belt, and The Fiend has shown time and time again that he is the main attraction every week on Raw. Treat him like a top Superstar such as The Undertaker or Brock Lesnar by keeping his in-ring work to a minimum, making his matches even more important.
Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns vs. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan
Q: Considering the personal nature of this feud, what stipulation other than HIAC would make this match better?
Whether WWE knows it or not, tornado tag team matches are still a thing. No matter how terribly executed this storyline has been, and it's mind-numbingly confusing, these four men would have an absolute battle in the ring if they were all allowed to fight at the same time. If the WWE Universe wants chaos, give these four Superstars carte blanche and stand back.
Anthony Mango
Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks
Q: Based on what we have seen since she returned, is Sasha Banks better as a heel or a babyface?
Her recent heel run hasn't been as good as I was hoping it would be, but she still seems more natural portraying that type of attitude rather than being a sassy babyface. Once she's able to come into her own more as the top heel and not the one chasing for the title, I think she will flourish much more and be a fantastic foil and something fresh.
Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt
Q: If Wyatt wins the universal title, should he start wrestling more on Raw, or should WWE continue to use him sparingly to keep his mysterious aura intact? Why or why not?
I might ruffle some feathers with this idea, but I think WWE should book the sweater-wearing Mister Rogers type of Wyatt to wrestle on occasion. He can make more appearances, maybe do live Firefly Fun House segments and even lose matches, but when The Fiend shows up, things get serious.
That's the character that has to remain mysterious and powerful. The Fiend should be hard to beat like Mankind originally was, while the sweater-wearing Wyatt could be more like Dude Love and take some hits.
Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns vs. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan
Q: Considering the personal nature of this feud, what stipulation other than HIAC would make this match better?
It would have to be a generic No Disqualification match but with a special name. Instead of just a Street Fight or Extreme Rules gimmick name, it would be something like a Backstage Brawl, where they end the feud where it all started, using lighting equipment, fighting in the parking lot and so on. At the least, Falls Count Anywhere would be a necessary element to pull off something like that.
Erik Beaston
Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks
Q: Based on what we have seen since she returned, is Sasha Banks better as a heel or a babyface?
Banks has always been better as a heel. Her character was tailor-made for that role, and she has always excelled from an in-ring perspective as a heel. Her work is better, and she is more compelling when her swag is at its peak. She is a natural in that role, and it has shown since August.
Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt
Q: If Wyatt wins the universal title, should he start wrestling more on Raw, or should WWE continue to use him sparingly to keep his mysterious aura intact?
WWE should continue using him sparingly. The character has that special aura reserved for the likes of early Undertaker and Kane. Overexposing him by putting him in the ring every week ruins that.
Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns vs. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan
Q: Considering the personal nature of this feud, what stipulation other than HIAC would make this match better?
It is an overused stipulation, for sure, but a Falls Count Anywhere match in which Reigns could have pinned Rowan or Harper under the weight of a forklift would have been apropos. Or, should Bryan be the culprit behind it all? Having him pull off the betrayal in another backstage "accident" would be fun.
Graham Matthews
Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks
Q: Based on what we have seen since she returned, is Sasha Banks better as a heel or a babyface?
As popular as Banks was as a babyface, she is in her element as a heel. I'd argue that WWE should have turned her years ago, but it's better late than never. She has that innate ability to turn fans against her and has been doing the best work of her main-roster run since returning in August. When given the right person to feud with (such as Bayley or Becky Lynch), she truly shines.
Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt
Q: If Wyatt wins the universal title, should he start wrestling more on Raw, or should WWE continue to use him sparingly to keep his mysterious aura intact?
If and when Wyatt becomes universal champion, WWE should continue to have him wrestle sparingly. The worst thing they could do is overexpose him by having The Fiend wrestle as regularly as Seth Rollins does on Raw.
He's much better off doing what he's been doing lately: hosting occasional episodes of Firefly Fun House and competing only when it matters most. Anything more than that could damage to his mysterious aura.
Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns vs. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan
Q: Considering the personal nature of this feud, what stipulation other than HIAC would make this match better?
A Hell in a Cell match would obviously be out of the question, but a No Holds Barred stipulation would work just fine. Reigns and Rowan exceeded expectations with their No Disqualification matchup at Clash of Champions, so it's entirely possible they pull out another outstanding performance on this show as well.
With no count-outs or disqualifications, they would be allowed to go all out and keep the crowd engaged throughout.
Chris Mueller
Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks
Q: Based on what we have seen since she returned, is Sasha Banks better as a heel or a babyface?
While this heel run is not the best of her WWE career, she is better at being a villain. Everything about her gimmick is designed to make you hate her, and she is great at pulling off the role of a brat. If anything, WWE shouldn't have waited so long to pull the trigger.
Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt
Q: If Wyatt wins the universal title, should he start wrestling more on Raw, or should WWE continue to use him sparingly to keep his mysterious aura intact?
Wyatt needs to be there almost every week in some capacity, but his matches should be kept to a minimum. Overexposing a character like this is how his original gimmick went downhill. WWE has something special with Wyatt, and it cannot afford to screw it up.
Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns vs. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan
Q: Considering the personal nature of this feud, what stipulation other than HIAC would make this match better?
A Texas Tornado Elimination match would create some fun possibilities without making this a hardcore-style match. The two Hell in a Cell bouts should be the only matches on the card without rules or they would lose what makes them special.
Predictions
- Lynch (CM) vs. Banks (JJ, KB, DW, AM, EB, GM)
- Rollins (DW) vs. Wyatt (JJ, KB, AM, EB, GM, CM)
- Bryan and Reigns (KB, DW, AM) vs. Harper and Rowan (JJ, EB, GM, CM)
Each person's prediction will be represented by their initials. Predictions were submitted before WWE announced Bayley vs. Charlotte for the SmackDown women's title.
What are your Hell in a Cell predictions?