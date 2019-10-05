Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Hell in a Cell 2019

2 of 8

Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

Q: Based on what we have seen since she returned, is Sasha Banks better as a heel or a babyface?

The Boss has always been a better heel than face. She comes off more natural in the role on the mic, and her technical offense is better served punishing her opponents. Her popularity makes it hard for WWE to keep her in the role, but it is a necessary sacrifice to better suit her talents.

This is true of most Superstars. It just happens to be especially true for Banks. She had her moments as a babyface in WWE, but there is a reason she fell into the background. She just has more confidence as a heel.

Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

Q: If Wyatt wins the universal title, should he start wrestling more on Raw, or should WWE continue to use him sparingly to keep his mysterious aura intact?

It is better to keep a champion aloof as long as it feels like he can appear at any time. In the weekly grind, it is easy to lose track of the importance of a championship if the titleholder is constantly performing and losing filler matches.

Wyatt remaining on the outside makes it clear that he is a target rather than just another performer. Brock Lesnar may have pushed the opposite side of this extreme because he completely disappeared, but as long as The Fiend’s aura is felt on Raw, he will be a great champion.

Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns vs. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan

Q: Considering the personal nature of this feud, what stipulation other than HIAC would make this match better?

These teams need space to fight and use everything at their disposal. For that reason, a Falls Count Anywhere match would be ideal. This would make sure this fight raged into the crowd and the backstage area, perhaps even echoing the moments that started this story.

This would likely force the company to use two referees since the opponents would pair off and not always be in the same place. It would be more than worth the added confusion for the carnage that would ensue.