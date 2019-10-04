Cain Velasquez in 'Advanced Talks' for WWE Contract After SmackDown Appearance

Cain Velasquez celebrates after defeating Travis Browne during their heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 200, Saturday, July 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez said he's in "advanced talks" to sign a contract with WWE after a shocking appearance on the Friday Night SmackDown debut episode on Fox.

Velasquez, who stormed the ring to confront Brock Lesnar following Lesnar's victory over Kofi Kingston to win the WWE Championship, told ESPN's Marc Raimondi no deal has been finalized.

"We've talked a little bit back and forth, and nothing happened," he said. "They wanted to see my development. I think they're pleased with what I'm doing now."

Velasquez made his professional wrestling debut in August at Triplemania XXVII, a major event held by Mexican promotion AAA.

The 37-year-old California native told Raimondi that he's focused on wrestling for the time being but has not closed the door on an MMA return. He added he's also had talks with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

"This is definitely my focus," Velasquez said. "My family is into it; they love it. They're super excited. I haven't seen them excited over something like this in a while. It's cool."

It's unlikely WWE would have teased a major storyline like Velasquez vs. Lesnar on SmackDown without a strong belief an agreement is imminent.

The company made a significant push to make the blue brand's Fox debut a monster success with a star-studded episode that also featured the return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The Rock's appearance was likely just a cameo, however, as he announced his retirement quietly in August.

A feud between the former UFC combatants—Velasquez defeated Lesnar by knockout to win the heavyweight title at UFC 121 in October 2010—would be the type of mainstream draw to help lay the foundation of SmackDown's success on network television.      

