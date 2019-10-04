Video: Watch Tyson Fury Confront Braun Strowman During WWE SmackDown

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury took center stage during WWE's Friday Night SmackDown debut on Fox, hopping the ringside barrier to confront Braun Strowman.

Here's a look at the bedlam:

Though it was clearly a storyline interaction and not some type of legitimate beef, it was still cool to see two behemoths facing off.

Fury was one of numerous superstars from across the sports and entertainment spectrum brought in by WWE for the hyped debut of SmackDown on network television.

The 31-year-old undefeated British boxer has the size, look and demeanor of a wrestler, and he could make the transition if he has ambitions for a second career after his fighting days come to an end. On Friday, he showed he's already polished when it comes to selling a story.

Fury picked up a unanimous decision victory over Otto Wallin in his latest bout last month to improve to 29-0-1. His next title defense hasn't been scheduled.

Meanwhile, Strowman is waiting for his next major feud after losing a Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins at Clash of Champions last month.

