Ben Chilwell: Liverpool's Andy Robertson Is 'The Best Full-Back in the World'

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell has said he thinks Liverpool's Andy Robertson is "the best full-back in the world" ahead of the meeting between the two teams at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds go into the game having won all seven of their Premier League matches so far and with a five-point lead over defending champions Manchester City. Leicester have also enjoyed a strong start to the campaign and are in third position ahead of the showdown on Merseyside.

The match will also bring two of the best left-backs in the division to the field at the same time.

Speaking to Leicester's official website, Chilwell said he thinks Robertson is the best in the business and someone he looks up to:

"He's a great player. He's been the best full-back in the world, I'd say, and that's not even an exaggeration.

"I definitely watch his game, as someone who's a little older, and when Liverpool are on TV, I watch him to see what he's doing and how I can improve. Someone like him, who's getting assists and going forward, he's one of the best.

"But he's also very good defensively as well so he's definitely someone that I look up to at the moment. Hopefully I can challenge him, and I'm confident that I can be challenging him as one of the best in the world as well."

Robertson arrived at Liverpool in 2017 from Hull City and has proved to be one of the smartest signings ever made by the Reds. He's secured a spot on the left of the defence, with his raids into attacking positions a staple of the team's play.

On Wednesday, the Scotland captain even got forward to score in the 4-3 over Red Bull Salzburg, converting Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross:

In Robertson and Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool are blessed with two of the best attacking full-backs in the game:

While Chilwell is not at that level yet, he's making strides towards becoming an elite full-back. Not only has he secured the position with Leicester, he's on his way to nailing down the spot with England, too.

Had things turned out differently earlier in his career, it may well have been Chilwell lining up for the Reds instead of Robertson.

Speaking ahead of the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the club were interested in the defender previously, but the Foxes didn't want to cash in:

Chilwell is an excellent attacking option for Leicester, as he's capable of linking play with forwards and getting dangerous balls into the penalty area. While he was previously a little erratic in his defensive duties, there have been clear signs of improvement in that area.

The Leicester man will be up against Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah on the Liverpool right on Saturday, which is among the biggest tests in world football for a left-back. If he is to be held in the same esteem as Robertson, it's these fixtures in which he needs to excel.