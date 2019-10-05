WWE SmackDown on Fox Results: The Rock Overshadows Current Stars, More Hot Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has been making the most of premiere week with the season premiere of Raw and the first two-hour episode of NXT on USA, but Friday was the most important night with the debut of SmackDown on Fox.

The network and WWE have been hyping this partnership for months ahead of Friday's show with numerous appearances by Superstars on various Fox Sports programs.

Management even held off on booking the majority of the Hell in a Cell card until after SmackDown because it didn't want any of the show's results to be obvious ahead of time.

In addition to a WWE title bout and a Ladder match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon, WWE made sure to get some big guest stars for Friday's debut.

Let's look at some of the biggest takeaways from Friday's show.