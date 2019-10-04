Watch Cody Rhodes Attack Chris Jericho at New York Comic Con AEW Presser

Noam Galai/Getty Images

During a press conference at New York Comic Con on Friday, Cody Rhodes showed up and attacked AEW World champion Chris Jericho.

As seen in the following videos, the crowd that was there to see Jericho and other AEW stars came unglued when Cody arrived and went after Y2J:

Cody and Jericho are in the midst of a feud ahead of their title match at AEW Full Gear in Baltimore next month. Prior to Friday's altercation, their rivalry reached new heights on the debut episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT on Wednesday.

After Cody beat Sammy Guevara in the first-ever AEW Dynamite match, Jericho jumped Cody and brutally attacked him.

Following the main event of the show that saw Jericho, Santana and Ortiz beat The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in a six-man tag team match, Cody and Dustin Rhodes ran down to save The Young Bucks from an assault.

In the end, Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, Guevara and the debuting Jake Hager left Cody, Dustin and The Young Bucks in a heap.

Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite is scheduled to feature a follow-up to the conclusion of the debut show, and it could be an explosive situation between Cody and Jericho considering what happened at Comic Con.

Tune into TNT on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the action of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.

