Duke Holds No. 1 Recruiting Class in 2020 After 4-Star Jaemyn Brakefield Commits

Lance King/Getty Images

The 2020-21 men's college basketball title is Duke's to lose—on paper.

According to 247Sports' Evan Daniels, the Blue Devils have the No. 1 2020 recruiting class following Jaemyn Brakefield's commitment.

The 4-star forward tweeted that he's "110% committed" to Duke on Friday afternoon. Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach, DJ Steward and Henry Coleman round out the program's 2020 class.

Duke offered Brakefield on Thursday.

Brakefield had 33 offers, including the Auburn Tigers, Louisville Cardinals, Michigan Wolverines and reigning champion Virginia Cavaliers.

Following Duke's offer to Brakefield, Johnson encouraged the 6'8" forward to pick the Blue Devils:

Brakefield discussed his decision with Daniels:

"I'm excited about going [to Duke]. It's a dream school of mine and a place I've dreamed of playing at in my career. The reason I picked Duke is I just think it's an unbelievable opportunity to maximize my potential at the fullest. I think it's the best fit for me as a person and a basketball player. It's something I always loved."

Coleman, 6'6", is a 4-star forward like Brakefield, while Johnson (6'8" forward), Steward (6'3" guard) and Roach (6'2" guard) are 5-stars, per 247Sports.

Mark Williams, a 7'0" 4-star center, has narrowed his potential destinations to Duke, UCLA and Michigan, per Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers. Williams is set to visit Duke this month.