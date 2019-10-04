Video: Hulk Hogan Says The Rock Caught His Headband at MSG When He Was 8

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan appeared on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Friday to promote SmackDown's debut on Fox, and he took some time to tell a story about his first interaction with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Hogan referenced a story The Rock has told before about catching Hogan's headband in the crowd while attending a WWE event at Madison Square Garden in New York City when he was eight years old:

Since The Rock was eight in 1980, Hogan's timeline may be off a bit since it wasn't until a few years later that he emerged as the face of WWE and arguably the biggest star in wrestling history.

The Rock's father, Rocky Johnson, and grandfather, "High Chief" Peter Maivia, are both WWE Hall of Famers, so The Great One spent plenty of time around the wrestling business while he was growing up.

Nobody could have expected that The Rock would eventually develop into one of the biggest WWE Superstars and Hollywood actors of all time, but that is precisely what happened.

One of the crowning achievements for The Rock along the way was his memorable match against Hogan at WrestleMania 18 in 2002, which still stands out as one of the most iconic bouts in wrestling history.

It has been three years since The Rock last made a live appearance on WWE programming, but that will change Friday when he shows up at the 20th-anniversary celebration of SmackDown on Fox, which is fitting since the show was named after one of his catchphrases.

Hogan will also be present at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, so perhaps he and The Rock can recreate their interaction from many years ago.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).