Lakers News: John Stockton's Son David Signs Contract with LA

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2019

Utah Jazz guard David Stockton (5) brings the ball up court in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

David Stockton, the son of Hall of Fame point guard John Stockton, signed a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

The team announced it waived forward Jordan Caroline in a corresponding roster move. Financial terms of the agreement were not provided.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

