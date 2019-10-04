Lakers News: John Stockton's Son David Signs Contract with LA

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

David Stockton, the son of Hall of Fame point guard John Stockton, signed a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

The team announced it waived forward Jordan Caroline in a corresponding roster move. Financial terms of the agreement were not provided.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

