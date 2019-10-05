NASCAR at Dover 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

The Dover International Speedway will host the first race of the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 on Sunday.

After a number of drivers battled to make their way into the final 12 last time out in Charlotte, North Carolina, thoughts will begin to turn to winning the title, with just seven races left on the calendar.

Despite a disappointing performance at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch is seeded first, with Joe Gibbs Racing team-mates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin in second and third place, respectively. Defending champion Joey Logano sits in fourth as things stand.

Here are the key details for the race weekend, as well as ticketing information, the broadcast schedule and a preview of what to expect from Delaware.

Schedule (ET)

Saturday, October 5

12:05 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

1:35 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200

Sunday, October 6

2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Drydene 400

Tickets are available to buy on Stubhub.

Broadcast information: In the United States, the race will be available to watch on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM, as well as the NBC Sports app.

Preview

The pressure will be starting to build on the drivers, as only 12 remain in the hunt for the NASCAR Cup Series title.

The playoff format has made even the best competitors edgy too. Busch, who has earned the top seeding spot based on his performances throughout the year, finished in 37th last time out. That will be a concern for the Joe Gibbs star, especially on a track that should have suited his style.

In North Carolina, Busch cut a particularly disconsolate figure as he came into the pits under a red flag with seven minutes remaining. After the race, the playoff top seed explained his thinking:

Given his inconsistent form, there are some doubts about whether Busch is a serious contender for the title this year, with his average placing at 19.3 through the three postseason races.

The NASCAR Twitter account noted it's been a long time since the regular-season champion was on the top step of the podium:

However, he's proved himself to be a strong competitor when it comes to the clutch moments of a season and has won three times at Dover previously.

Chase Elliott was the man who capitalised on a difficult day for Busch, Truex Jr. and others in Charlotte and has a sixth-place seeding

Kevin Harvick has also started to pick up results at an opportune time, with two podium finishes in the postseason, including a third-placed finish at Charlotte. The Stewart-Haas racing driver said he relishes this rapid racetrack too, per Pete Pistone of Motor Racing Network:

"Dover is the racetrack where you feel the sensation of speed more than anything. It's a place where you drop off into the corner and slam into a lot of banking and then, as you come out of the corner, it's kind of like jumping out of a hole and up onto the straightaway. It's a really fun place to race.

He's seeded fifth, while Brad Keselowski, who has three top-five finishes in a row, is seventh and a potential dark horse for the overall prize.

Truex Jr. may well be the man to beat again, though. Not only has he shown the best form in the playoffs—he won the first two races of the postseason—but he also clinched victory at this circuit in the regular season.